LEO on NETFLIX: Thalapathy Vijay’s Biggest Film Gets OTT Release Date After Making Rs 600 Crore Worldwide – Check Details

According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay's movie Leo is all set to hit the OTT platform any time this week. The movie made a whopping box office collection of Rs 600 crore worldwide.

Leo on OTT: Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay has added another successful film to his name at the Box Office. Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, has done what no other film could do for the actor and the director before. And now, after almost finishing its run at the ticket window, it is set for OTT release. According to reports, Vijay’s film is all set to hit the OTT platform Netflix any time this week. Leo made a whopping box office collection of Rs 600 crore worldwide earlier this week and now, the makers seem to have cracked a good deal with the OTT giant. Many reports suggest that Leo will be premiering on Netflix on November 16, 2023. However, the film’s producer has not yet made any official statement yet.

Earlier, it was expected to be released on November 22, 2023, but seems like the date has been pre-poned to November 16, 2023. This is good news for all the Thalapathy Vijay fans during the festive season.

Leo Box Office Performance

Leo took 25 days to cross the collection of Rs 600 crore at the worldwide Box Office. It has performed well running in theatres for four weeks. So much so that the total budget of Leo was reportedly around Rs 275 crore but the film has collected more than double its budget. Leo is one of the most successful Tamil films of the year. Starring Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, and other actors, it stands tall among the top 20 blockbuster movies in India.

Leo Movie Plot

Leo is a Tamil action-thriller film about an animal rescuer and cafe entrepreneur who lives in Theog with his family. A series of unfortunate events bring him into contact with a violent drug cartel, resulting in an exciting thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats with a jaw-dropping entry of several co-stars. The movie took inspiration from Jon Wagner’s graphic novel “A History of Violence”.

Leo Movie Cast

Leo movie stars Joseph Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Priya Anand, Sanjay Dutt, Anurag Kashyap, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, Mathew Thomas.

Are you looking forward to the OTT release of Leo? Keep an eye out for Thalapathy Vijay’s action scene and Anirudh’s input in background music.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.