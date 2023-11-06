Home

Leo on OTT: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Releasing Online SOONER Than Scheduled, Check New Release Date

Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster film Leo is hitting the OTT space sooner than expected. Check out the new release date of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

Leo on OTT release date

Leo on OTT: Thalapathy Vijay has delivered one of the biggest Tamil hits this year. His film Leo is currently running in theatres and will be crossing the benchmark of Rs 600 crore gross worldwide in a few days. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial was released on October 19 to a huge buzz which also positively translated into numbers at the Box Office. And now, the film is gearing up for its big OTT release.

Vijay‘s Leo is reportedly following the four-week window rule before coming online. It was earlier reported that the makers have decided on an extended theatrical run considering the big Box Office success and the craze that continues to keep the audience hooked even in its fourth week. However, now, seems like the makers have given in to follow the basic OTT rule. Leo, which was earlier scheduled to release online on November 21 has been pre-poned now.

Leo OTT New Release Date Revealed

Also starring Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt in important roles, Leo will reportedly be available to view online on Netflix by November 16. The makers have struck a solid deal with the streaming giant for Leo and the film will release right at the end of its four-week run at the Box Office. This move is surprising considering the film has chances to gain more than expected at the ticket window during the Diwali holidays. However, it will only be interesting to see how much it collects by the end of its Box Office.

After its 18-day run, Leo stands at a staggering Rs 328.7 crore nett at the domestic Box Office and Rs ₹566.9 crore gross worldwide. The film will soon be surpassing Rajinikanth’s Jailer (Rs 605 crore) at the worldwide Box Office to become the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

Are you excited about Leo‘s online premiere?

Are you excited about Leo's online premiere?