Leo: Sanjay Dutt Brings Back 90s Swagger as Antony Das in Thalapathy Vijay’s Actioner, Watch

Leo: Sanjay Dutt is returning with his 90s swagger as the antagonist Antony Das in Thalapathy Vijay's actioner. Watch

Leo: Sanjay Dutt is once again recreating the swag of the 90s as he returns in his signature action avatar. After playing the Vikings inspired villain Adheera in Prashant Neel’s Yash starrer Kannada action-drama KGF: Chapter 2, the actor is once again set to play an antagonist in Leo. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer actioner is directed by Kaithi and Vikram fame Lokesh Kanagaraj. Then filmmaker is creating his own noir-action universe on the lines of MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), called as LCU (Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe). After introducing Telugu superstar Vijay as Leo, the director shared glimpses of Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Antony Das on the latter’s birthday.

CHECK OUT SANJAY DUTT’S FIRST LOOK FROM LEO:

Meet #AntonyDas 🔥🔥

A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you!🤜🤛#HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt ❤️#Leo 🔥🧊 pic.twitter.com/UuonlCF3Qa — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) July 29, 2023

SANJAY DUTT IS BACK-IN-ACTION WITH 90S SWAGGER

Sanjay is one of the biggest action stars of 90s and early 2000s. He has been a versatile actor who has played comic, light-hearted and intense characters. His portrayal of Girish in late Shoojit Sircar’s Parineeta based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same name was hailed by fans. Lokesh took to his Twitter handle and shared glimpses of Leo introducing Sanjay’s character Antony Das. The video starts with a huge idol of an Eagle at a gathering where a tall person bows down. We than see a huge figure going with his gang from behind. Then, Sanjay’s face is introduced as he looks intense. In the final shot the Leo actor turns around while smoking a cigar while giving a friendly salute with a wicked smile. Lokesh captioned his post as, “Meet #AntonyDas A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you! #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt #Leo.”

Leo‘s story is interconnected with Karthi starrer Kaithi and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram since all are LCU spin-offs. The Vijay-Sanjay Dutt starrer also features Trisha Krishnan and Gautham Vasudev Menon in crucial roles.

