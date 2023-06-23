Home

Entertainment

Throwback Gold: Thalapathy Vijay Matches Steps With Pooja Hegde On Butta Bomma

Throwback Gold: Thalapathy Vijay Matches Steps With Pooja Hegde On Butta Bomma

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde danced to the super-hit song Butta Bomma from the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Pooja Hegde shared the video just a day after the Leo star's birthday.

Pooja Hegde and Thalapathy Vijay starred in Beast.

Tamil heartthrob Thalapathy Vijay turned 49 on June 22. A day after his birthday, a clip of the charismatic star’s dance on Butta Bomma with Pooja Hegde stunned fans. Pooja Hegde dropped a throwback video from the sets of Beast, which starred Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. Vijay matched steps with Pooja Hegde on the hit song from her and Allu Arjun’s film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The presence of kids on the sets made the video even more special.

In the video, Pooja was seen wearing a white top. She paired it with grey jeans and black shoes. The dancing queen chose to keep her hair open. Thalapathy Vijay looked dapper in his formal outfit.

You may like to read

Sharing the video, Pooja Hegde wrote, “Just this little gem on my phone from the sets of Beast. Since it was Vijay Thalapathy’s birthday yesterday.”

How Fans Reacted

Fans could not get over the video of Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde dancing on Butta Bomma. Several people called them the “cutest pair”. “Pooja & Vijay are the cutest pair. I always like your chemistry in BEAST,” a user wrote.

“Cuties,” read one comment.

Another account called the clip, “cuteness overloaded.”

Some users felt that Thalapathy Vijay seemed shy while dancing. “Actually Anna is shy to do that,” an account wrote, calling it “introvert things.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

‘Butta Bomma’ originally featured in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun, Tabu and Pooja Hegde. The song’s hook step took over the internet, with celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, and David Warner joining in on the trend. Thalapathy Vijay’s dance on Butta Bomma hook step has delighted his fans to no end.

Thalapathy Vijay’s surprise:

Vijay surprised his fans on his birthday by sharing the first-look poster from his film Leo. In the poster, Vijay is seen with a sledgehammer. He carries a fierce expression on his face. A hyena can also be seen in the image. Thalapathy Vijay wrote, “Leo First Look.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay (@actorvijay)

About Leo

Leo is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s second collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay after Master. Produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, the film also stars Trisha as the female lead. Sanjay Dutt will play the role of an antagonist. Arjun, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sandy and Mysskin are also a part of this film.

Naa Ready, the first song of Leo, was released on June 22 to mark Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday. Sung by Vijay and Anirudh Ravichander, the song has garnered over 13 million views.

Pooja Hegde’s upcoming films:

On work front, Pooja will be next seen in Puri Jagannadh’s Jana Gana Mana opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film will release on August 3. Also, she is working on Rosshan Andrrews’s upcoming film, which also features Shahid Kapoor.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.