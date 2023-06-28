Home

Leo: Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Naa Ready’ Song Gets Disclaimer After Police Complaint Against Actor For Promoting Drugs

Leo: Thalapathy Vijay's 'Naa Ready' song has been modified with disclaimer after police complaint was filed against the actor for promoting drugs.

Leo: Thalapathy Vijay’s actioner Leo is one of the most awaited movies among his fans. The first look video of the film has already generated a lot of curiosity among action buffs as it was quite similar to Vikram (2022) teaser. Both films have been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the filmmaker is currently working on his cinematic universe called LKU (Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe). The peppy track Naa Ready was recently released which hailed by Vijay’s fans. However, the objectionable lyrics in the track led to police complaint against the actor as he has been accused of promoting drugs. The makers have responded to the controversy by taking appropriate action to address the issue.

CHECK OUT NAA READY MUSIC VIDEO:

ACTIVIST FILES POLICE COMPLAINT AGAINST LEO’S TEAM

Activist Selvam filed a complaint against Leo‘s team and claimed in his petition that the Naa Ready song is allegedly ‘glorifying smoking, drug usage and rowdyism’, as reported by India Today. The makers have added a smoking disclaimer to the song on YouTube following the backlash. However, the disclaimer is added in only a few scenes and no scene has been removed from the track. Naa Ready was released on Vijay’s 49th birthday mostly features the lyrics of the song giving fans a glimpse of the storyline. The actor is also seen in the video dancing with his gang in a large arena. It is being speculated that its story is linked to Lokesha Kanagaraj’s Vikram and Kaithi.

Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon. This is Sanjay Dutt’s second biggest South actioner after Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2. The film is produced by SS Lalit Kumar.

Apart from Leo, Vijay also confirmed that he will be collaborating with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu for an untitled venture.

