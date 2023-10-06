Home

Leo Trailer: Excited Thalapathy Vijay Fans Vandalise Theatres in Chennai, Netizens React

After the release of Leo trailer starring Thalapathy Vijay, fans of the actor got excited and tore and broke the seats of the theatre in Chennai, Watch the videos.

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film Leo’s trailer was released yesterday, October 5. A section of fans in Chennai’s Rohini Silver Screens vandalised the theatre after watching the trailer of Leo. While his fans were disappointed with the cancellation of the film’s audio launch, where their hero usually provides pep talks about spreading positivity, developing self-confidence, and also indirectly drops hints about his speculated political entry, they were overjoyed when a few theatres in the state decided to screen the trailer.

Overenthusiased fans jumped on the seats of Rohini Silver Screens, Chennai at the screening of Leo trailer. The theatre hall authorities found broken seats and damaged barricades.

The theatre hall was earlier denied permission by the city police for a public screening of the trailer, as they felt it would not be possible to provide security for that large a gathering. The police also directed the theatre hall to approach the city police commissioner. The police had further advised the theatre hall authorities to conduct the event within the hall’s premises.

Netizens show anger at Vijay’s fans who tore the seats of the theatre. The makers released Leo trailer at 6:30 pm which ended in a ruckus by the fans of the lead actor.

Here’s the video:

Fans of @actorvijay are extremely dangerous and unpredictable! If they can do this to a cinema theatre within the duration of a trailer screening, they could probably do anything! Scary that we have few lakhs of them in our city #chennai and state #TamilNadu #LeoTrailerDay pic.twitter.com/sW8DuZ0CWs — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) October 6, 2023

Leo is touted to be an out-an-out action film. The high-octane action, grand VFX, and background score in the trailer promise a massy action saga. The trailer features a family story where Vijay and Trisha have a baby, followed by a rowdy avatar of Vijay. Sanjay Dutt as Antony Das has a connection with Vijay in the film and it seems like both of them are brothers as they share the last name.

Leo will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada in theatres on October 19. The impressive supporting cast of the film includes Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan and Mysskin.

