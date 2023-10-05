Home

Entertainment

Leo Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay’s Action Promo to Release Today at 7 PM; Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Leo Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay’s Action Promo to Release Today at 7 PM; Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Leo Trailer Release Time is Out: Thalapathy Vijay's Action film will have badass avatar of the actor. Wait and watch for the trailer.

Leo Trailer Thalapathy Vijay's Action Promo to Release Today at 7 PM; Fans Can't Keep Calm

Today is Leo Day! The trailer of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo will be released today, October 5. Vijay’s fans are waiting since morning for the first glimpse of the trailer. The action-drama video will reportedly have Sanjay Dutt. Apart from Tamil, Leo is expected to be released in dubbed versions including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. The impressive supporting cast of Leo includes Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan and Mysskin.

Trending Now

Leo is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on 19 October 2023 in standard, and IMAX formats.

You may like to read

Fans can’t keep calm as Leo’s trailer will be released today at 7 PM. Check Reactions:

The Boss Is Ready To Break All His Existing Records In YouTube #LeoTrailer pic.twitter.com/r4zeR9aaYH — Guru Thalaiva (@GuRuThalaiva) October 5, 2023

5 THINGS to expect from LEO TRAILER ( TOI) 1. Dual Role / Dual Shades of Vijay

2. Who are Sanjay Dutt and Arjun

3. Trisha & Priya Anand

4. LCU Connect

5. Anirudh’s BGM#ThalapathyVijay | #LeoTrailerDay | #LeoTrailer | #LokeshKanagaraj | #LeoHindi | #CWC23 |#LeoFromOctober19 pic.twitter.com/sYBvCQx5P5 — M I C H A E L (@Offl_Michael) October 5, 2023

Leo is the third film in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. He also directed Master in 2021.

Leo’s pre-bookings started in the UK by Ahimsa Entertainment on 7 September 2023, six weeks before the release. Over 10,000 tickets were also sold at that time.

After Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan success, Leo promises to be of that much grand.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES