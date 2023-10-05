Home

Entertainment

Leo Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Thalapathy Vijay-Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Bloody’ Action-Thriller – Check Reactions

Leo Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Thalapathy Vijay-Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Bloody’ Action-Thriller – Check Reactions

Leo Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens are going berserk over Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt starrer crime-actioner from Lokesh Kangaraj Universe. - Check Reactions

Leo Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Thalapathy Vijay-Sanjay Dutt's 'Bloody' Action-Thriller - Check Reactions

Leo Trailer Twitter Review: The trailer of Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt starrer Leo is being hailed by netizens. The action-thriller is the biggest release of October 2023 and has created huge buzz because of its first look posters and teaser. The high-octane action, grand VFX and background score in the trailer promises a massy action saga. The trailer shows Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Govind Vasudev Menon. The two-minute, forty-three seconds intriguing promo features Vijay as a cop who fights against the evil world of criminals to save his family. Sanjay plays the antagonist who will leave no stones unturned to hunt down Leo Das aka Vijay. Fans are also excited as the movie is part of Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe, also known as LKU. Therefore, prospects are high about the film’s link with Karthi starrer Kaithi and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. Cinephiles are going bonkers over Vijay and Sanjay’s ‘bad-ass’ avatars in the action-packed noir-thriller. The film promises all elements of a PAN India blockbuster.

Trending Now

WATCH THALAPATHY VIJAY-SANJAY DUTT STARRER LEO’S OFFICIAL TRAILER:

You may like to read

NETIZENS GET BERSERK OVER THALAPATHY VIJAY’S MASSY ACTIONER:

Hype has been fueled to sky high levels with #LeoTrailer.. A feast from Lokesh on Oct 19th.. pic.twitter.com/jHzMXONVMG — ✨ (@itsnot_samhere) October 5, 2023

#LeoTrailer is just f*cking hell of an experience, career best one for Vijay na, an Industry hit on cards.. WATHHHAA, PUFFED UP..!!! pic.twitter.com/9Pekzj0ILx — Fayaz.Nazim️ (@__faaaz__) October 5, 2023

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES