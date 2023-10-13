Home

Leo USA Advance Booking Update: Thalapathy Vijay’s Biggie Joins The Million-Dollar Club 6 Days Before Release But Can it Dethrone Kabali?

Leo is making all the right kind of noise almost a week before its release. The film's advance bookings are solid, especially in the USA where it has already joined the million-dollar club.

Leo USA advance booking update

Leo advance booking update: Leo has breached the coveted million-dollar club in North America (USA and Canada) from its premiere advance, 6 days before the release. It is Thalapathy Vijay‘s seventh movie to join the million-dollar club in North America. No other Kollywood actor except Rajinikanth has more movies in the million-dollar club. The superstar has nine movies and Vijay is catching him up quickly.

From the latest tracked update, Leo has minted a humongous $910,225 in the USA and sold 40850 tickets. The contribution from the Telugu version is significant where it has already crossed $100K. The premiere advance bookings in Canada are estimated to be around $300K. Leo has already amassed $1.2 million in North America for premiere shows from pre-sales.

The film showed a tremendous jump in the collections from Thursday, which clearly indicates the increasing interest among the moviegoers for Leo. The USA has been considered Rajinikanth’s stronghold, but now it seems like Thalapathy Vijay has forayed into the market in style. It’s worth mentioning that Leo has already shattered the superstar’s Jailer premiere collection of $802, 628 in the USA effortlessly.

Interesting days ahead for Leo. However, it will be interesting to see if it can dethrone Kabali which holds a seven-year-long record for the highest premiere pre-sales in North America of $1.9 million.

Leo is hitting screens worldwide on October 19 amid humongous expectations. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!

