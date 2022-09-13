Weeks after ending a four-year relationship with Camila Morrone, it seems like Leonardo DiCaprio might be on the dating scene again. According to People, there’s reportedly something going on between the Titanic actor and 27-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid. According to a report on People, 47-year-old Leonardo is getting to know Gigi following his split from Camila Morrone.Also Read - 'Do it Like This:' Kate Winslet Reveals Sharing Sex Tips With Leonardo DiCaprio While Filming Iconic Nude Scene in Titanic

From the last couple of weeks, Leonardo is facing social media trolling for his whirlwind romances with women younger than 25 years. And amid all this gossip mills are at a buzz that something is brewing between the actor and Gigi.

The Oscar winner actor and supermodel Gigi Hadid, 27, have been hanging out in New York City, multiple sources tell PEOPLE. “They are getting to know each other,” one insider shares, adding that the pair aren’t “dating” just yet. “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi,” another source tells PEOPLE.

A third source adds, “They’ve been seen hanging out with groups of people. It’s only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he’s been hanging out with friends and family.”

Talking about Gigi, she has been on an on-and-off romance with singer Zayn Malik. The couple is parents to two years old daughter Khai.