Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex Hits Back at Trolls: Leonardo DiCaprio was recently trolled for his dating life by online trolls. The actor cam under the radar of online bullies who wrote about him dating much younger women. Kristen Zang, Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend from the 1990s, slammed media outlets and online critics for leaping to conclusions about the reason for his recent breakup with Camila Morrone. The former model and actress, 48, penned an essay for People magazine in which she addresses the assumptions surrounding Leo dating much younger women. Online trolls had alleged that the 47-year-old Oscar winner, known for dating much younger women, stopped his relationship with Morrone when she turned 25. In the report, Zang slammed those who made this assumption.Also Read - Tom Holland Wants to See Taj Mahal, List of Hollywood Stars Who Love India With all Their Heart And Soul
ZANG REMEMBERS LEO AS A SWEET BOYFRIEND
Zang wrote, “When I read the headlines and online comments with his most recent ex-girlfriend being referred to as having “aged out” or being “too old for Leo at 25,” puh-lease (insert dramatic eye roll).” She further stated “I think we can and should do better. What kind of message is this sending to young people?” Zang recalled her dating days with the Titanic star and said he was a “very sweet and thoughtful boyfriend.” She mentioned that both she and Leo were 21 at that time and working in Hollywood. Th 48-year-old revealed that “We also had some hard times like all couples do, and broke up for a bit in 1997 and then got back together. “Then, about 4 months after my 25th birthday (ha, I know what you’re thinking) it was over for good.” Also Read - 'Do it Like This:' Kate Winslet Reveals Sharing Sex Tips With Leonardo DiCaprio While Filming Iconic Nude Scene in Titanic
ZANG SAYS SHE INITIATED BREAK-UP WITH LEO
However, Zang explained that she had initiated the breakup. “It was a choice I made,” she wrote. She opined “I don’t how to explain it exactly, I just felt like I was ready for our relationship to be done. It was like I had outgrown that version of myself, the Hollywood high school girl. I wanted to figure out who I was and what I wanted.” According to Fox News, Zang continued by claiming that there might be further causes behind DiCaprio and Morrone’s decision to part ways. Also Read - Don't Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio's Co-star Jonah Hill Coyly Calls Him a Loyal Friend
“Who knows what happened,” the dog food company owner wrote. “Maybe she really cared for him but was just ready for the next chapter, perhaps it’s temporary, or maybe it’s none of our business but can we stop with the ageist headlines and comments? But let’s keep the funny memes coming, they’re stellar. Truly,” she pointed out.
Zang concluded her essay by sharing that she had met the “love of her life” at 38 and married him at 40. She added that she now lives in the Oregon countryside with my “hot husband, Shea, who’s a builder and also happens to be younger than me (joke’s on you, Leo ).”
For more updates on Leonardo DiCaprio, check out this space at India.com.