“Who knows what happened,” the dog food company owner wrote. “Maybe she really cared for him but was just ready for the next chapter, perhaps it’s temporary, or maybe it’s none of our business but can we stop with the ageist headlines and comments? But let’s keep the funny memes coming, they’re stellar. Truly,” she pointed out.

Zang concluded her essay by sharing that she had met the “love of her life” at 38 and married him at 40. She added that she now lives in the Oregon countryside with my “hot husband, Shea, who’s a builder and also happens to be younger than me (joke’s on you, Leo ).”

For more updates on Leonardo DiCaprio, check out this space at India.com.