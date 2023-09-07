Home

Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Passionate Liplock With 25-Year-Old Model Vittoria Ceretti Goes Viral – See Photos

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Passionate Liplock With 25-Year-Old Model Vittoria Ceretti Goes Viral – See Photos

Leonardo DiCaprio's passionate liplock with 25-Year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti is breaking the internet. - See Photos

Leonardo DiCaprio's Passionate Liplock With 25-Year-Old Model Vittoria Ceretti Goes Viral - See Photos

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Liplock With Model Vittoria Ceretti Goes Viral: Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating life is always making the headlines. The actor who was earlier rumoured to be dating British fashion model Neelam Kaur Gill was recently papped at a nightclub with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. Leo and Vittoria’s mushy PDA pictures from their recent night out were obtained from an exclusive video obtained by Page Six. Previously, the Killers of the Flower Moon actor was spotted sharing an ice-cream with Vittoria in California. There were also strong rumours about the Academy Award winning actor dating the Italian model’s friend Gigi Hadid.

Trending Now

LEONARDO DICAPRIO’S DATE NIGHT PHOTOS WITH RUMOURED GIRLFRIEND GO VIRAL:

Vittoria Ceretti & Leonardo DiCaprio out in Ibiza 👀 pic.twitter.com/8zSyUgyR9s — Victoria’s Secret (@vsactu) September 6, 2023

You may like to read

LEONARDO DICAPRIO GETS COSY WITH ITALIAN MODEL VITTORIA CERETTI

In the pictures Leo can be seen donning a black T-shirt and sported a matching black cap, while Vittoria had her hair tied in a high ponytail and wore a sparkly crop top. While in two pictures the rumoured love birds are seen giggling and chatting, in other two pics they can be seen passionately kissing each other. The intense liplock photos have once again ignited speculations about the Titanic star’s dating life. While Leo is 48-year-old, Vittoria is 25, over 23 years younger to the Hollywood actor.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO’S ICE-CREAM DATE WITH ITALIAN MODEL VITTORIA CERETTI:

Bae Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with Vittoria Ceretti grabbing ice-cream & iced coffee in Santa Barbara, California on Tuesday (August 24th). #LeonardoDiCaprio pic.twitter.com/kMApTSUSbe — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) August 24, 2023

Vittoria was born in Brescia, Italy, in 1998, and she began her modelling career when she was 14-years-old, as reported by Business of Fashion. She became a finalist in Elite Model Look in 2012. Vittoria walked a total of 41 catwalks, including Chanel, Dior and Valentino, as per the Business of Fashion report.

Leonardo will next be seen in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon featuring Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons in crucial roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES