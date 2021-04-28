Mumbai: The current situation in India due to the second wave of COVID-19 has raised a serious concern. The pandemic has claimed several lives in the past few days. Issues like inadequate hospital beds and lack of oxygen cylinder supply made the condition severely critical. Actor and author Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday announced on Instagram that she along with her husband, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, were donating 100 oxygen concentrators in an effort to contribute to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. “Wonderful news — Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220.Thank you for the leads. Let’s all do our bit,” tweeted Twinkle. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 1 Crore For Gautam Gambhir’s Foundation To Help India Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

In a separate tweet, Twinkle wrote: "I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn't stay there for long. I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings."

A couple of days ago, it was reported that Akshay has donated Rs 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir’s foundation to help people affected by the pandemic. The cricketer-turned-politician thanked the actor in a tweet calling him a ‘ray of hope’ in these trying times. Akshay replied to Gautam saying that he was glad that he could help. “Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds and oxygen for the needy! God bless,” Gautam Gambhir had tweeted.