Let’s Dance Chotu Motu: Salman Khan’s Peppy Nursery Rhyme Track Leaves Netizens in Splits – Check Reactions

Let's Dance Chotu Motu: Salman Khan's peppy track left netizens in splits as the lyrics are all about nursery rhymes.

Let’s Dance Chotu Motu: Salman Khan’s groovy song Let’s Dance Chotu Motu from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out ahead of the film’s release. The nursery rhyme track is a fun number which is all about celebration. Salman, along with Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Daggubati Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari was seen dancing to the song in traditional attire. He dons a shirt and a lungi in Let’s Dance Chotu Motu. Earlier, the Yentamma song featuring Salman, Daggubati Venkatesh and RRR actor Ram Charan was brutally bashed by netizens for disrespecting South Indian culture. Now, the new song from KKBKKJ also seems to be a meme material for a section of social media users. While some users called out the song as a spoof, die-hard Salman fans defended it and said it was meant for children.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO LET’S DANCE CHOTU MOTU SONG:

Worst song and dance step in the history of Indian cinema — Solomon (@Solomon96644680) April 20, 2023

‍♂️ ye kya bakwaas banaya hai bhai — ANKITA 3.5K (@HR_Profession) April 20, 2023

still mad at salman khan cause he missed ‘baa baa black sheep’ in the song — savy-v’s version (@ashantipriyaa) April 19, 2023

Bhai ticket book ki thi ye song sunn k cancle kr di

Thank u for saving my money❤️ — Manjot❥ (@yoursmanjot) April 18, 2023

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall. All the king’s horses and all the king’s men couldn’t put Humpty together again. #SalmanKhan#LetsDanceChotuMotu #YoYoHoneySingh #DeviSriPrasad#KisiKaBhaiKisiKaJaan#LetsDanceChotuMotuKBKJ pic.twitter.com/yrWpjdJ2Qe — Salman Sajid Bhai Jaan (@SalmanSajidFans) April 18, 2023

Trying to copy South actors dance moves but looks like bhojpuri dance — Abu affan (@tweetAffan) April 18, 2023

#LetsDanceChotuMotu song from #KisiKaBhaiKisiKaJaan

My eyes and my ears need treatment and my mind now needs therapy. — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) April 19, 2023

Mujhe lagta hai #SalmanKhan sir ko pata hai bacche log aayege movie dekhne unko bhi toh kuch fun chahiye na? toh ye song rakha hai so they can sing dance along ☺️☺️

I told u he’s people’s man..

Indeed…

Selfish nhi h wo…#SalmanKhan #LetsDanceChotuMotu pic.twitter.com/YQn8uaHC0p — ✨ (@Invisiblegall) April 18, 2023

Waise song to badhiya hai..#letsdancechotumotu KBKJ ADV BOOKING STARTS pic.twitter.com/u9cnhGHZjk — being Tripti (@salman_ka_swag) April 18, 2023

YENTAMMA TRACK WAS CRITICISED FOR DEGRADING SOUTH INDIAN CULTURE

Previously, Yentamma song had received severe backlash. Former test-cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has lashed out at the makers for degrading South Indian culture in the track. He had tweeted “This is highly ridiculous and degrading our South Indian culture. This is not a lungi, this is a dhoti. A classical outfit which is being shown in a disgusting manner.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Jagapathi Babu, boxer Vijendra Singh and Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik in crucial roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.