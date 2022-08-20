Telugu superstar Vijay Devarakonda and Bollywwod actress Ananya Panday, who were in Bengaluru to promote their upcoming film ‘Liger’, paid tribute to late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar on Friday. Vijay and Ananya visited the Samadhi of Puneeth Rajkumar located within the premises of Kanteerava stadium and paid a floral tribute to the late actor.Also Read - Liger Star Cast Fee: Vijay Deverakoda And Ananya Panday's Payment For Film Is Unbelievable ! Watch Video To Know How Much Other Actors Charged

The pictures of Vijaya and Ananya paying their respects to the late star have now gone viral on social media.



Later on Friday, the actors promoted their film at Mantri Mall in Bengaluru. Director Puri Jagannath, actress Charmee also joined them for the promotion.

For the uninitiated, Kannada cinema’s superstar Puneeth Rajkumar had passed away due to cardiac arrest on October 29,2021 at the age of 46. Recently, it was announced that Late Puneeth Rajkumar will be conferred with State’s highest civilian honour Karnataka Ratna at the Kannada Rajyotsava ceremony on November 1. Puneeth Rajkumar will be the 10th recipient of the Karnataka Ratna, which is the state’s highest civilian honour.