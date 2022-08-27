Liger Box Office Collection Day 2: After a massive promotional campaign, the Pan India movie Liger hit the theatres on August 25, 2022. Actor Vijay Deverakonda‘s starrer marked his Bollywood debut with the film, which also stars Ananya Panday. Liger‘s box office performance has been subpar both domestically and abroad. Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, did not perform well at the box office on Day 2. Early projections from Koimoi predict that the movie would bring in between Rs 15 and 17 crores on day two. The stakeholders might lose a lot of money if Friday’s collections decline more than anticipated.Also Read - Liger: Theatre Owner Lashes Out at Vijay Deverakonda For His 'Boycott' Remark, Calls Him 'Anakonda' - Watch Viral Video

The film was termed a box office disaster by trade analyst Manobala Vijayan. His tweet read, "#Liger ULTRA DISASTER at the BO. Will NOT recover its budget. POOR talk & bookings. #VijayDeverakonda."

Liger’s Poor Box Office Perfomance:

#Liger ULTRA DISASTER at the BO. Will NOT recover its budget. POOR talk & bookings.#VijayDeverakonda — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 26, 2022



Vijay Deverakonda portrays a boxer who struggles with personal issues and vulnerabilities. Ananya plays his love interest in the film. The renowned boxer Mike Tyson will make a brief appearance in the movie. Ramya Krishnan and Makarand Deshpande play important parts as well. The movie is made by Charmy Kaur and Karan Johar’s Dharma Production.

