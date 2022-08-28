Liger Box Office Collection Day 3: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger hit the theatres on August 25, 2022, with mostly mixed to unfavourable reviews from the critics. Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh stars boxer Mike Tyson makes a lengthy cameo appearance, along with major roles played by Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande. The film which has failed to impress the audience is surprisingly doing well in the Hindi belt.Also Read - Liger Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Falls Far Below Expectation, Likely to Make Rs 16 Crore – Check Detailed Report

LIGER BOX OFFICE COLLECTION (HINDI BELT)

According to trade expert Ramesh Bala, the film’s collection remained steady in the Hindi region as compared to Telugu and Tamil. His tweet read, “Unlike #Liger Telugu and Tamil, #Liger Hindi remained steady on Saturday, compared to Friday.. It collected ₹ 4.50 Crs Nett.. Early Estimates.. Doing well in Mass Belts UP and Bihar.. Also Read - Liger: Theatre Owner Lashes Out at Vijay Deverakonda For His 'Boycott' Remark, Calls Him 'Anakonda' - Watch Viral Video

Liger’s box office reports (Hindi):

Unlike #Liger Telugu and Tamil, #Liger Hindi remained steady on Saturday, compared to Friday.. It collected ₹ 4.50 Crs Nett.. Early Estimates.. Doing well in Mass Belts UP and Bihar.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 28, 2022

Also Read - Liger Underperforms Even at South Box Office, Another Bollywood Failure? - Check Telugu Collection Report

Liger had an average first day in Hindi, earning 4.50 crore net on Friday in addition to the 1.25 crore net it had made on Thursday from paid previews. Although the film has performed better in Maharashtra, CP Berar, Bihar, and Odisha, North India has also performed admirably in some areas despite having no face value, as per box office India. The movie has made about 5.75 crore net in two days, which is a respectable sum, but the trajectory of the movie will be difficult.

LIGER BOX OFFICE COLLECTION (REGIONAL)

According to box office India, Liger is having trouble in the Telugu region. Poor word-of-mouth is spreading, and the numbers that fell on Day 2 have not increased as of Saturday, raising red flags. The Vijay Deverakonda-starring movie had a strong debut. On its opening day, it brought in Rs 33 crore. However, the majority of the receipts came from the Southern states, and the Hindi markets did not do as well as anticipated.

Liger’s box office reports (Regional):

#Liger is struggling in Telugu. The Public WoM is poor and the numbers which crashed on Day 2 have not shown any growth on Saturday ringing alarm bells. It is so bad that Sudarshan which had Trailer Launch & Cast FDFS Visit has booked #RangaRangaVaibhavanga already for Next week. pic.twitter.com/BhHW6gX2LX — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) August 28, 2022

Vijay and Ananya vigorously promoted Liger throughout all of India. A fighter who struggles with vulnerabilities and personal troubles is portrayed by Vijay Deverakonda. In the movie, Ananya plays his love interest.

Watch this space for more box office updates on Liger