Liger Box Office Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda’s sports actioner is all set to hit the screens as fans are super excited for the pro-wrestling drama. From the recent reports on Liger‘s advance booking the opening of the Puri Jagannath directorial seems promising. Vijay’s Bollywood debut has already made around Rs 84 Lakh at the Telugu box office, according to a Bollywood Life report. The film is expected to make close to Rs 28 Lakh as advance booking collections from Tamil Nadu, the report claims. The BL estimates also state that Liger has had a decent advance booking in the Hindi belt with approximately Rs 4 Lakh.Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence on Boycott Liger Trend, Says 'Will Fight Back'

Check out this fan tweet on Liger’s advance bookings:

#Liger Hyderabad city day 1 advance bookings gross 57L

Shows – 130

Occupancy 41%

Almost full – 25 shows . Phenomenal bookings considering 4 days ahead of release.#ISupportLIGER #UnstoppableLIGER — Santhosh Rao (@santhoshrao831) August 21, 2022

Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Movie Song Aafat Faces Severe Backlash, Here's Why

Liger Witnesses terrific Advance Booking at Hyderabad

Liger has collected Rs 57 lakh already as advance bookings from the city of Hyderabad alone. Liger releases on September 25, 2022 while the occupancy so far is is 41 per cent as per BL. The report mentions that 25 shows of Liger are already housefull. Puri Jagnanath has predicted that the Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer will collect a minimum of Rs 200 Crore within first few days. Looking at the filmmaker’s past record it doesn’t seem a herculean task. The film has some positive word of mouth despite the boycott tend. Vijay’s fans have been arguing how much the actor has helped the families of soldiers post Pulwama attack. The actor had even created Middle Class Fund where over 17,000 middle class families were aided with groceries and basic amenities, according to a netizen. Also Read - Liger Actors- Vijay Devarakonda & Ananya Panday Pay Tribute To Late Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar- See Viral Pics

Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Mike Tyson in pivotal roles.

