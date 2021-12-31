Liger First Glimpse: Karan Johar and Vijay Deverakonda have treated fans with the first glimpse of their upcoming film, Liger. We must say it is electrifying! On December 31, New Year’s eve, the makers of Liger took to social media to announce that the first glimpse of the new promo is out in which Vijay Deverakonda can be seen playing the role of a passionate kickboxer. The 1-minute clip showed how Vijay from a chaiwala in Mumbai goes on to take part in MMA bouts. Liger also features Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday in lead roles.Also Read - Karan Johar And Other Producers Request Delhi Government to Allow Cinemas to Operate



The film will hit the theatres on August 25, 2022. Directed, dialogues & screenplay by Puri Jagannadh Produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta & Hiroo Yash Johar under Puri Connects and Dharma Productions.

Watch the first glimpse of Liger here!



Liger is a boxing-based film directed by Puri Jagannadh. Liger will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It will see Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday playing lead roles. Earlier this year, the Liger team took everyone by surprise by roping in boxing legend Mike Tyson for a key role in the film.