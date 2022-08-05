Liger First Review Out: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger is one of the most anticipated ‘Pan India’ films of the upcoming time. The Puri Jagannadh directorial venture is an action thriller that star the current hot sensation Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. Liger is scheduled to release on August 25th. Former American professional boxer Mike Tyson is making his debut in Indian cinema with Liger. According to Bollywood Life, the movie has completed its censor formalities and got a UA certificate.Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandana Breakup! Actors Parted Ways 2 Years Ago: Report

As per the censor board, Liger movie's runtime is said to be 2 hours 20 minutes. The first half of Liger is around 1 hour 15 minutes and the second half is around 1 hour 5 minutes, the BL report stated. And there are several impressive moments in the film including action sequences and songs. Vijay Deverakonda is shown to be a boxer and in Liger, there are seven fights. There are also six songs in the movie so, fans are going to hear some impressive music as well.

Censor Board members are in awe of Vijay Deverakonda's monstrous performance according to BL. They feel that he has not just excelled in the dhamakedaar action sequences but his smooth flowy dance moves also make it to the highlights of Liger. Censor Board says that with Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will be established as a new Pan-India Superstar who will make the masses crazy. The Board is happy with Puri Jagannadh taking a keen interest in the development of Deverakonda's character in the movie. From his dialogue delivery including his stammering speech to Vijay's body language, everything will create a history. The Censor Board members were especially surprised to see Vijay Deverakonda transform into the Liger character. VD has bulked his body to excel in the game scenes in the movie. They are confident that it is going to be a perfect Pan-India launch for Vijay Deverakonda. They also believe that he will take the nation by storm.

Not just Vijay Deverakonda, but also the rest of the Liger cast has left Censor Board in awe. The censor board members feel that the Censor Short Runtime, action in Liger, the character development, dialogue delivery, Ramya Krishna’s character, maternal sentiment, and also the love angle between Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday have worked big time in the film. Censor is confident that the masses will be in awe of Puri Jagannadh’s directorial brilliance after Liger. And as far as Bollywood is concerned, they’ll be surprised with his direction and hero characterization.

Talking about the technical departments, Censor praised Vishnu Sharma for the stunning visuals. They also loved the background score in Liger and called it top-notch. Kecha’s action choreography has blown away the minds of the Censor Board. All in all, it looks like The Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh are going to serve a blockbuster to Indian Cinema on the 25th of this month.

For more updates on Liger movie review, check out this space at India.com.