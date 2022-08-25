Liger leaked online in HD Quality: Vijay Deverakonda’s latest pan-India film Liger hit the screens on August 25, Thursday i.e. Today. The film is based on a story of a kickboxer who stammers and fights against odds to make his mark. Also featuring Ananya Panday, Vijay’s love interest, Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadha and produced by Karan Johar. Vijay Deverakonda plays a titular MMA fighter boxer. The film also includes Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, and American boxer Mike Tyson in pivotal roles. The film has been receiving first reviews on Twitter after netizens watched the first-day first-show. However, there is sad news for the makers and casts as Liger has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality on day one of its release. Unfortunately, Liger’s sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office.Also Read - Liger Movie Review LIVE Updates: Vijay Deverakonda – Ananya Panday's Film Gets Mixed Response

The early reviews of Liger create confusion as a section of people have been praising Vijay Deverakonda's performance. However, another section of people on Twitter criticises the director for wasting Vijay's talent.

Liger has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, Vikrant Rona, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, Anek, Stranger Things 4, Dhaakad, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Acharya, 83.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)