Liger Movie Review LIVE Updates: The pan-Indian film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday hit the screens on August 25, Thursday. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, is based on the story of a kickboxer who fights against odds to make his mark. Releasing today in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, the first reviews of Liger are out on the basis of the first day first show across the world. The Dharma Productions-Puri Connects film Liger has got mixed reactions from the netizens as a section of people loved the performances in Liger, however, another section of people thought the director wasted Vijay's talent in the film. A social media user wrote, "Other than VD's physical transformation, film has no plus. Horrible perf from Ananya. No villain character (Puri is d villain). 1st Hlf s atleast Bearable, 2nd Hlf is total crap. Forced Mike Tyson Climax sticks out. Full of Outdated scenes. WORST!"
Another negative review on Liger read, "Puri Sir's Paityam is #Liger . A great vehicle for his own comeback is wasted due to ridiculous plot and lazy direction He ruined @TheDeverakonda 's scope to make presence nationwide".
One of the users supported Vijay Deverakonda's film and wrote, "#Liger starts with negative ends up with Blockbuster".
Liger was on hold for three years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film also stars Mike Tyson and Ramya Krishnan in significant roles.