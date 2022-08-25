Liger Movie Review LIVE Updates: The pan-Indian film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday hit the screens on August 25, Thursday. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, is based on the story of a kickboxer who fights against odds to make his mark. Releasing today in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, the first reviews of Liger are out on the basis of the first day first show across the world. The Dharma Productions-Puri Connects film Liger has got mixed reactions from the netizens as a section of people loved the performances in Liger, however, another section of people thought the director wasted Vijay’s talent in the film. A social media user wrote, “Other than VD’s physical transformation, film has no plus. Horrible perf from Ananya. No villain character (Puri is d villain). 1st Hlf s atleast Bearable, 2nd Hlf is total crap. Forced Mike Tyson Climax sticks out. Full of Outdated scenes. WORST!”Also Read - Liger Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Another negative review on Liger read, “Puri Sir’s Paityam is #Liger . A great vehicle for his own comeback is wasted due to ridiculous plot and lazy direction He ruined @TheDeverakonda ‘s scope to make presence nationwide”. Also Read - Vijay Devarakonda on How He Approached Karan Johar to Make Pan-World Film 'Liger’

One of the users supported Vijay Deverakonda’s film and wrote, “#Liger starts with negative ends up with Blockbuster”. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda on Matching Ananya Panday’s Energy on Sets: ‘She is Overdramatic...’ | EXCLUSIVE

#Liger #LigerHuntBegins A below average first half followed by a hideous second half. HIDEOUS. Abysmal writing and horrible screenplay. A climax Endira There’s no story no screenplay just random montages. VD couldn’t do much either. Stammer, ruining characterization — Sai_Reviews (@saisaysmovies) August 24, 2022

#Liger Very Good 1 st half

Dont belive in negative reviews puri mark with vijay performance super — Rajesh Ravanasura (@Rajeshraaj15) August 25, 2022

The line b/w attitude and arrogance is very thin. #VijayDevarakonda is falling into a trap.

I hope the review coming out are not accurate else its looking like a disaster!

Didn’t had high hopes after trailer anyway!#Liger #LigerSaalaCrossbreed

#WaatLagaDenge #ligerreview pic.twitter.com/22twWMjjzS — ‘ (@AhamDevasmi) August 24, 2022

#Liger Movie Review

⭐ 1/5 #OneWordReview FLOP Ohh god…movie is high of everything except a good solid script.@TheDeverakonda introduction scene is just @ananyapandayy is best part of the film

⭐Direction is poor

⭐Action is good

Songs average#ligerreview pic.twitter.com/iVl6XAAjxH — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) August 25, 2022

#Liger A movie that had potential to be decent is wasted by senseless writing and cringe worthy scenes! VD tried his best and body transformation is great but his stammering is annoying. Heroine track is awful. Other than a few moments, Nothing else to mention. Rating: 2.25/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 24, 2022

One word review:- Excellent One of the best movies related to journey of a wrestler and fight scenes were so classic. #VijayDevarakonda as usual nailed his role in movie.#MikeTyson played an excellent role.#AnanyaPanday was so hot and pretty.#Liger #LigerReview pic.twitter.com/fNzJaH728X — (@catzproud) August 25, 2022





Liger was on hold for three years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film also stars Mike Tyson and Ramya Krishnan in significant roles.