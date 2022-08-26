Liger Telugu Box Office Day 1: Liger released with a bang in theatres on Thursday, August 25. The film hit the screens following a big country-wide promotional campaign and a massy storyline, however, seems like the audience needs more than just the pretty faces and the showsha on-screen now. The Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer failed to impress the audience on its opening day, especially in the Telugu and Tamil circuits where it was expected to create thunder at the Box Office. Liger has though emerged as Vijay’s best opener so far.Also Read - Liger Box Office Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Fails to Create Thunder, Collects Decently in Hindi Belt - Check Detailed Collection Report

While the first shows on Thursday promised a good opening-day figure, as the word-of-mouth spread and the audience started rejecting the film, the show in the evening faced a huge drop. This caused Liger to not reach the amount that everyone expected it to earn on its first day.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the Puri Jagannadh directorial collected Rs 19 crore in India, out of which Rs 14.50 crore came directly from the Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana circuits, while the rest of India didn't contribute much. The total domestic share of the film after its opening day is Rs 10.90 crore which is much lower than what was expected from Liger.

CHECK THE DOMESTIC BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF LIGER ON OPENING DAY:

Nizam: Rs 7 crore (Rs 3.80 crore share)

Ceeded: Rs 1.80 crore (Rs 1.30 crore share)

Andhra: Rs 5.70 crore (Rs 3.85 crore share)

AP/TS: Rs 14.50 crore (Rs 8.95 crore share)

Karnataka: Rs 1.50 crore (Rs 70 lakh share)

Tamil Nadu: Rs 1 crore (Rs 40 lakh share)

Kerala: Rs 25 lakh (Rs 10 lakh share)

Rest of India: Rs 1.75 crore (Rs 75 lakh share)

India Total: Rs 19 crore (Rs 10.90 crore share)

In the Hindi belt, the shows began only in the evening which means that the film will see a full-fledged release in Hindi today, Friday. The film’s Hindi collection doesn’t look more than Rs 5-6 crore if the advance booking is calculated. And this is not expected to grow any further considering the mixed reviews and bad word-of-mouth against the film on social media.

Did you expect Liger to do better at the Box Office? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!