Liger: Liger, starring Vijay Devrakonda and Ananya Panday seems to have joined the league of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. The film directed by Puri Jagannadh that marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay has had a lukewarm start at the box office. Liger sold around 16,000 tickets in the three national chains for Friday with an all-India advance of less than Rs 1 crore for the opening day as per a Bollywood Hungama report. For the unversed, Liger lead actor Vijay had reacted tot he Boycott trend and said there is no need to fear when one goes by Dharma (righteousness). Gaiety Cinema and Maratha Mandir Executive Director, Manoj Desai has now lashed out at the Tollywood star. Liger failed to create any thunder at the advance booking itself. Reacting to the same Desai bashed Vijay for his irresponsible remark that affected the sports-actioner’s advance booking.Also Read - Liger Underperforms Even at South Box Office, Another Bollywood Failure? - Check Telugu Collection Report

CHECK OUT MANOJ DESAI’S REACTION ON VIJAY DEVERAKONDA’S ‘BOYCOTT’ REMARK:

Vijay Deverakonda—who’s just made a Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s dud #Liger—had recently mocked the audience. Now, Manoj Desai—owner of the iconic G7 Multiplex (Gaiety-Galaxy) & Maratha Mandir—gives it back to such arrogant dolts like Vijay, Taapsee, and others. pic.twitter.com/YHBl4GShLX — Eray Mridula Cather 🇮🇳 (@ErayCr) August 25, 2022

MANOJ DESAI BASHES VIJAY DEVERAKONDA, CALLS HIM ARROGANT

Desai said in the viral video that, “Why are you showing smartness by saying ‘Boycott our movie’? People won’t even watch on OTT. Such behaviour of yours has put us in trouble and impacting our advance bookings. Mr Vijay, you are anaconda not ‘Konda Konda’. You are talking like an anaconda. ‘Vinaash kaale vipareet buddhi’ (when the time of destruction inches closer, the mind stops working), and you are doing that. anyways, it’s your wish.” Desai further added, “Mr Vijay, it seems, you have become arrogant, ‘Watch the movie or if you don’t wish to then don’t watch’, haven’t you seen its impact. If the audience will not watch, see what Taapsee Pannu, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are going through. I had high expectations from the movie, but such statements during the interview have had harsh impacts. One shouldn’t do this and never pay heed to hashtags.” Also Read - Liger Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda And Ramya Krishnan Impress But Puri Jagannadh Fails to Give a Gripping Story

Liger is produced by Karan Johar and also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Mike Tyson in pivotal roles.

