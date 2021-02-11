The makers of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger announced the release date of the film on Thursday morning. In a major announcement made on social media, Dharma Productions mentioned that the Puri Jagannadh-directorial will be hitting the screens on September 9. It’s a pan-India film that will be releasing in theatres worldwide in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also Read - Fashion Critics Are Back! Karan Johar Shares Roohi-Yash’s Video on Their Birthday, Calling Dadda’s Clothes ‘Shiney, Yucky’-Watch

“Packing a punch in a theatre near you on the 9th of September, 2021! 🥳 The worldwide theatrical release of #Liger in a language of your choice – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam 🤩 #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed 🐯🦁,” wrote Ananya in an Instagram post tagging all the associated people on social media. Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn And Others Support Centre After Rihanna's Tweet Over Farmers' Protest

Along with the release date, the makers also revealed a new poster of the film that showed an angry Vijay screaming loud with what looks like an iron rod in his hand. While revealing the title earlier, the makers had mentioned that Vijay’s character traits in the film are a combination of a tiger and a lion. The actor, who is making his foray into the pan-India offering for the first time, plays the role of a boxer in the film while Ananya, whose glimpse from the film is not revealed yet, plays his love interest.

Liger also features Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director’s production house Puri Connects.

Ananya, who had started her career with Karan’s Student of the Year 2, was last seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Apart from Liger, she will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next directorial, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Liger!