Liger trailer: The trailer of Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday hit the screens on Thursday. The trailer is packed with massive action scenes featuring Vijay in a never-seen-before avatar. The trailer opens with Ramya introducing his son, Vijay as the 'crossbreed' – a combination of a lion and a tiger. The video then progresses on to show how Liger is training at boxing while his mom, a street tough woman, constantly motivates him.

We see glimpses of Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy and Makarand Deshpande in the trailer as Ananya makes a steady appearance as the woman who falls for the 'crossbreed.' Ananya looks glamorous in colourful outfits while Vijay performs hardcore action in the boxing ring. In a few scenes, he simply sways you with a sculpted body and rusty attitude. The highlight of the trailer remains a special appearance by international boxing legend Mike Tyson who asks Vijay 'If you are a fighter, who am I?'

Watch the entertaining trailer of Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday here:



Liger is produced by Dharma Productions, directed and written by Puri Jagannadh. The film is set for release on August 25. The trailer will be celebrated at an event later in the day in Hyderabad. Both Ananya and Vijay have already landed in the city ahead of the grand event. Watch this space for more updates on Liger! Also, your thoughts on the trailer?