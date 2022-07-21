Liger Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Pandey starrer Liger trailer has finally arrived and the lead protagonist’s fans can’t keep calm. While the actor is being praised by his followers and B-town celebs, internet came up with mixed reactions. A section of netizens were not very impressed from the trailer. However, Ramya Krishnan, who plays Vijay’s mother in the film has been hailed for her fierce depiction of a powerful character. Ramya, known for portraying the valiant queen Sivagami in Baahubali series is getting all the love from fans. Though Vijay has not been criticised for his portrayal in the trailer, but social media has pointed out that the trailer could have been better. A user wrote on Twitter, “A master-class on how not to cut a trailer.”Also Read - Mike Tyson Believes Money is a False Sense of Security; Says We're all Gonna Die One Day

Check out the twitter reactions:

Masterclass in how to not cut a trailer. #Liger — Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) July 21, 2022

In #Liger Trailer, I feel so thrilled to see #RamyaKrishnan. Such a powerful appearance that you can t move your eyes anywhere. @meramyakrishnan @DharmaMovies@PuriConnects pic.twitter.com/Kic59R0C3F — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) July 21, 2022

Liger hits the screens on August 25, 2022 and is directed by Puri Jagannath. The films also stars Ronit Roy, Makrand Deshpande and Mike Tyson in pivotal roles. Liger is produced by Karan Johar.

