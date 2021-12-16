New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey starrer LIGER is one of the most awaited movies. While fans are already excited about it, on Thursday, the makers of the movie announced that the movie will hit theatres on 25th August 2022. Liger will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Apart from this, the first glimpse of the movie will be released on new year’s eve i.e on December 31. Sharing the update on his social media account, actor Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “It’s Time. A long journey culminates on two very important dates! Stay Ready..And remember the words that have been said. #Liger.”Also Read - Karan Johar Pours His Heart Out on 20 Years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Shares Never-Seen-Before Moments From Sets

For the unversed, Liger deals with the subject of Mixed Martial Arts. It features Legend Mike Tyson (who also marks his debut in Indian cinema with this movie) in a mighty role. They recently wrapped up a schedule in the USA, where important portions involving Mike Tyson, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey and other vital cast was filmed. Fans and cine-goers are waiting with bated breath to witness the real action on big screens. They are eager to see the breathtaking stunt sequences of Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson. The film in the crazy combination has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Also Read - BREAKING: Aryan Khan Drug Case Handed Over To NCB Central Unit, Sameer Wankhede Removed As Probe Officer

In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey, the movie also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu in key roles.

Follow this space for more updates related to Liger.