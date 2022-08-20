Liger Movie Aafat Song Controversy: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer pan India film ‘Liger’ is all set for its theatrical release on August 25. Recently, the makers of the film unveiled a romantic song from the film titled ‘Aafat’ that features lead couple Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday getting all mushy and romantic amid a picturesque setting of a beach. The peppy number is already viral on the internet, but for the wrong reasons!Also Read - Liger Actors- Vijay Devarakonda & Ananya Panday Pay Tribute To Late Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar- See Viral Pics

Liger Song Aafat Controversy

The song is facing massive criticism from netizens over the usage of a dialogue that allegedly promotes ‘rape scene’. The dialogues ‘Bhagwaan ke liye muje chod do’ and ‘Jawani teri aafat’ in the song, have not gone down well with fans and many are raising objections over ‘casually’ using a ‘rape dialogue’. Sharing the song, a Reddit user wrote, “Liger song Aafat using a r*pe scene dialogue from old movies for.. aesthetics? Idk.” Another user on twitter wrote:One of them wrote, “#Liger songs lyrics #Aafat uses 70’s rape sequence dialogue in fun way and #AkdiPakdi using child’s vocals for singing F ( F..K) word.. I am the only one who found this problematic.” Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda on Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha Trend: 'You Are Not Affecting Aamir Khan Alone...'

Check out some of the fans’ reaction:

#Liger songs lyrics

#Aafat uses 70’s rape sequence dialogue in fun way and #AkdiPakdi using child’s vocals for singing F ( F..K) word..

I am the only one who found this problematic — Neha Khullar (@Npunjabibyheart) August 18, 2022

This Aafat is such a slappable song! — Dev kinda Ved (@suhansidh) August 14, 2022

First there was “oo antava” and now there is literal “aafat” . I appreciate their work in demolishing current Bollywood/”expanding it”. But some are also pushing degenerate songs which used to only be in adult grade movies. Hope they remove this song or it gets censored. — khertzgeneration (@khertzgenerati1) August 18, 2022

Recently came across this song called ‘aafat’ from liger. Excuse me what were the composers and singer thinking while creating this.. it’s disturbing.. #Liger #AAFAT — Sneha Chandra (@sneha_chandra) August 10, 2022

Netizens Demand To Boycott Liger

Some angry users are also demanding to boycott Vijay Devarakonda starrer Liger, a user wrote, “Why not boycott this movie instead of LSC?,” another wrote, “Where’s the boycott trend when we need it?,” a third wrote, “Iska karo boycott bc!! Sala rape ko normalise!!”

While the social media users are fuming over the song’s lyrics, it is to be seen if the makers of ‘Liger’ would be changing the controversial lines in ‘Aafat’ or not.

Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the upcoming film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, while it is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film stars Vijay as an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship. Ananya Panday plays his girlfriend in the film and Ramya Krishnan plays his mother. It marks Vijay’s debut in Hindi cinema.