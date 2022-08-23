Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday shared their experience of working with the ‘baddest man on the plant,’ Mike Tyson. While Ananya fell when Mike Tyson kept his hand on the actress’ shoulder, Vijay got a migraine with the boxer’s punch. South star reveals how scared he got when he saw the size of his shoes, hands and neck. Watch the full video.Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda Goes Emotional Talking About His Struggle: 'Paise Ke Liye Ladna Pada...'