Vijay Deverakonda Meets Theatre Owner Who Called Him 'Anakonda': Vijay Deverakonda seems to have taken Gaiety Cineplex and Maratha Mandir owner Manoj Desai's remark quite seriously. The Liger actor met the veteran theatre owner and film producer today and made peace with him. Vijay expressed regret over his boycott and OTT remark which affected the advance bookings of Liger at Gaiety and Maratha Mandir. Manoj had accused Vijay of being arrogant by making irresponsible statement that affected the movie's business. Prior to heading for the film's Dubai promotions the actor met the theatre owner to clear off the misunderstandings.

Here’s Film Star #VijayDeverakonda & #ManojDesai pic of meeting today in Mumbai. He came down specially to meet Manoj ji from Hyderabad to clear the misunderstanding for his comment.

— FilmiFever (@FilmiFever) August 27, 2022

VIJAY DEVERAKONDA MAKES PEACE WITH MANOJ DESAI

Vijay’s picture with Manoj was shared by Filmi Fever on their twitter handle as the caption read, “Here’s Film Star #VijayDeverakonda & #ManojDesai pic of meeting today in Mumbai. He came down specially to meet Manoj ji from Hyderabad to clear the misunderstanding for his comment. As a star he’s really shown a good gesture, assured to make good films. @TheDeverakonda #Liger.” Reacting to the boycott trend Vijay had said that “We’ve put our heart into making this film. And I believe that I am correct. I feel that there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I didn’t fear, and now after having achieved something, I don’t think there needs to be any fear even now.” Also Read - Liger: Theatre Owner Lashes Out at Vijay Deverakonda For His 'Boycott' Remark, Calls Him 'Anakonda' - Watch Viral Video

MANOJ DESAI HAD CALLED VIJAY ‘ARROAGNT’

After the movie’s lukewarm advance bookings Manoj stated, “Mr Vijay, you have become arrogant, ‘Watch the movie or if you don’t wish to then don’t watch’. If the audience will not watch, what has the situation of Taapsee Pannu become? What are Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan going through?” He further bashed the actor and said, ” People won’t even watch on OTT. Such behaviour of yours is creating trouble in advance bookings of our theatres. Mr Vijay, you are anaconda not ‘Konda Konda’.”

Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Mike Tyson in pivotal roles.

Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Mike Tyson in pivotal roles.