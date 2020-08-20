Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor starrer Bell Bottom goes on the floors. Kumar gave the first clap to commence shooting of his upcoming film in the UK, with due precautionary measures in place amid the COVID pandemic. This is the first Bollywood film to begin the shooting at the international location. “Lights, camera, mask on and action,” Akshay is seeing announcing in a video he posted on his verified Instagram page. He holds the clapper board and puts on a mask even as he says the line. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 1 Crore For Assam Flood Relief

“Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck,” he captioned the video clip. Also Read - Bas Behne Deti Hai 100% Return! Akshay Kumar Announces Aanand L Rai's Rakshabandhan

The film also features Lara Dutta and Huma Quereshi. BellBottom is directed Ranjit, written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

Earlier on Thursday, Lara posted how amazing it felt to be back on the set to shoot for the film. “And it begins!!! I’m claiming one for the girls! As a 42-year-old female actor, in this COVID period, it feels amazing to be the first to be back on set of a big Bollywood film,” Lara wrote on Instagram, referring to the fact that BellBottom is one of the first films to start shooting in the time of COVID-19.

Along with the post, she shared a picture of the make-up room, where she sits wearing a mask.

Bell Bottom is the remake of popular Kannada film by the same name and received a good response at the box office. The film is inspired by true events set in the 1980s. The story is set is based on one of India’s forgotten heroes.

Akshay Kumar announced the film in November last year and revealed that the film will release on January 22 but due to the COVID-19 situation, the film was postponed.