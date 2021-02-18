Social media is full of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s video from the IPL auction. He looks the same as SRK and even runs his hand through his hair they way Shah Rukh does. Fans can’t stop gush over Aryan as he is a Xerox copy of his dad. One of the users on Twitter wrote: “My Little Shah Rukh That same Handsome face, same expression, same details, same body language! I can’t believe he is anyone other than Papa @iamsrk Masha Allah…I can’t adore him enough….my Handsome Baby”. Another one wrote: “I don’t even know what to say, words fail me like two peas in a pod Too cute ♥️”. Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Breaks Silence After KKR Buy Him For Rs 2 cr at IPL Auction, Promises '100 Per Cent Commitment'

A fan-created a video of Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, both running their hand through hair. Aryan's similarity to Shah Rukh Khan is also a topic that netizens love to discuss. Soon after the video came out, comments started pouring in up about how Aryan looked like his father Shah Rukh Khan. "Legit thought it was Shahrukh. Ugh why so hot," commented the third one.

Watch the viral video of Aryan Khan here:



Even Juhi Chawla’s daughter was seen taking the place of her mother. Juhi took to Twitter, and proudly commented on her daughter and Aryan carrying the flame. “So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .. @iamsrk @KKRiders,” she wrote.

So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table ..

@iamsrk @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/Hb2G7ZLqeF — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 18, 2021



Aryan received a lot of praise from netizens as well as members of the IPL. Aryan also has a considerable social media presence. He is not very active on Instagram but has a million followers.