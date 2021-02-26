Actor Bhagyashree who started her Bollywood career from the movie ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ opposite Salman Khan is a beautiful actor and her daughter Avantika Dassani is also not less when it comes to her features. Avantika is a social media sensation these days and grabbing all the attention of netizens. There are rumors that she is about to make her debut in Bollywood. Avantika keeps interacting with her fans by constantly posting her gorgeous pictures on Instagram. We took a sneak peek into her Instagram and got to know several interesting things about her. Also Read - Bhagyashree Shares How You Can De-stress While Working From Home, in This New Workout Video

1. Who is Avantika Dassani?

Avantika Dassani is the daughter of ‘Kabutar Jaa Jaa’ actor Bhagyashree who was last seen in the film Maine Pyaar Kiya opposite Salman Khan. Bhagyashree’s brother Abhimanyu Dassani is also an actor and has worked in films like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Also Read - Haircare: This Home Remedy by Bhagyashree Will Make Your Hair Softer And Stronger

2. Avantika Dassani loves dancing:

Avantika has posted many videos of herself dancing on Instagram. On her latest Instagram video, she is slow dancing on a track of international pop singer Rihanna. Avantika is into dancing and acting since her childhood.

3. Avantika is into modelling:

Her Instagram feed proves that Avantika is into modelling and she is an exquisite beauty.

4. Avantika loves kids:

In some of her Instagram pictures, Avantika could be seen working in a school and posing with kids.

5. She is the perfect example of beauty with brains:

Avantika is a pure beauty but has good humour too. In one of her post, she could be seen doing boxing with a guy and she captioned it ”When Sima Aunty from Mumbai is looking for a total knockout”.

What do you think about her pictures?

Article is written by Aditi Adhikari.