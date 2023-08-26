AR Rahman Has A Message For R Madhavan After His Film's National Award Win

Home

‘Liked Yours Better Than Oppenheimer’: AR Rahman To R Madhavan On National Award Win For Rocketry

The Indian biographical drama film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was written, produced and directed by R Madhavan. This film marked the directorial debut of the actor and he bagged the Best Director award at IIFA 2023.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect came on floors in July last year. (Image Credits: Instagram)

The 69th National Film Awards was a special affair for many celebs from different movie industries. Getting honoured for the immense contribution and top-notch performances, is what all wants and the prestigious National Awards is one such ceremony that every celeb dreams of. On August 24, amongst everyone who won the awards, R Madhavan had an overwhelming experience as his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect bagged the Best Feature Film award. While the internet has been celebrating his feat, music composer AR Rahman also came forward to congratulate the star actor. Resharing an old tweet, the music maestro expressed that he found Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect ‘better than’ Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

AR Rahman Chooses Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Over Oppenheimer

AR Rahman, re-sharing the old tweet comprising R Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan’s picture, recalled ‘the impact’ of the actor-director’s directorial debut at Cannes, last year. He wrote, “Congrats R Madhavan. I still remember the impact of your movie watching at Cannes. I have to confess now (great timing) that I liked yours better than Oppenheimer.”

Congrats Madhavan 🚀….I still remember the impact of your movie watching at Cannes ….have to confess now (great timing🥸)… I liked yours better than #Oppenheimer https://t.co/aGJQsK3u87 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 25, 2023



Soon after seeing AR Rahman’s special gesture on X, formerly known as Twitter, R Madhavan reposted the tweet and said, “Oh my God! Sir, you have always been one of the greatest inspirations for me. But today, I am speechless and most importantly motivated way beyond what I thought I was capable of. You are incredible sir in every sense of the word and we at Team Rocketry cannot begin to tell you what this means to us. God bless you sir and totally humbled and touched.”

Oh my God sir you’re always been one of the greatest inspiration for me but today I am speechless and most importantly motivated way beyond what I thought I was capable of . You are incredible sir in every sense of the word and we at Team Rocketry cannot begin to tell you what… https://t.co/ifqQH67MQN — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 26, 2023



R Madhavan Expresses Happiness

After getting the National Award for Best Feature Film, R Madhavan dropped the poster of his film on his official Instagram handle and called it to be an “overwhelming day for team Rocketry”. His note read, “Today is an overwhelming day for Team Rocketry and everybody involved with this film. Getting the national award for the Best Feature Film has given us the belief that ‘Nambi Narayanan Sir will finally get the recognition he so richly deserves’, and that has been our only mission.”

Further, he congratulated the other National award winners, “My heartfelt and BIG Congratulations to all the other National award winners and contenders who have put in an extraordinary effort to get this recognition and come this far,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)



About Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

The Indian biographical drama film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was written, produced and directed by R Madhavan. Based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, (played by Madhavan) a scientist and aerospace engineer at the Indian Space Research Organisation, the biographical drama received quite a positive response. For those who don’t know, Rocketry was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

