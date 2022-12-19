Lil Baby Releases ‘The World is Yours to Take’ Showing Argentina’s Journey in FIFA World Cup 2022 – Watch

Lil Baby released a new song to celebrate Argentina's FIFA World Cup victory in the wee hours of Monday. The song is titled 'The World Is Yours to Take'.

Lil Baby Releases 'The World is Yours to Take' Showing Argentina's Journey in FIFA World Cup 2022 - Watch

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lil Baby released a new song to celebrate Argentina’s FIFA World Cup victory in the wee hours of Monday. The song titled ‘The World Is Yours to Take’ features the team’s winning moments from the stadium and other footage showcasing their journey in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Both the song and the video are inspired by ‘Tears of Fears’ as the chorus says ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World.’

Helmed by Director X, Lil Baby speeds around in a boat and through the desert. He parties on a beach, visits the stadiums and performs live. The highlight of the song is how it talks about the passion for winning. He raps, “They don’t give you the title, you gotta take it.” Apart from a group of artistes who shared the stage during the World Cup festivities, Argentinian rapper Paulo Londra, and Brazilian beatmaker Papatinho are also seen in the video.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As he released the video on the big night, Lil Baby talked about celebrating the time that brought the world together. “Working with Director X and the amazing people from around the globe, we’re celebrating what it means to bring the world together and inspire people to chase those dreams,” he said in a statement published by Rolling Stone.

Lil Baby’s song ‘The World is Yours to Take’ is a part of the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack. The list also showcases curations by Maluma, Nicki Minaj, Myriam Fares’ ‘Tukoh Taka’ and Jung Kook’s ‘Dreamers’ which the BTS member even performed during the opening ceremony.