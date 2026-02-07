  • Home
Lil Jon’s son Nathan Smith found dead In Georgia pond after missing report

The Grammy-winning rapper confirmed the heartbreaking news after days of search efforts by local authorities.

Published: February 7, 2026 6:45 AM IST
By Shiwani
American rapper and music producer Lil Jon has shared heartbreaking news with fans. His son, Nathan Smith, has passed away. The Grammy-winning artist confirmed the loss in a joint statement released along with Nathan’s mother.

“I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother and I are devastated,” the statement read.

Lil Jon described his son as an “amazingly talented young man” who had built his own identity in the music world. Nathan was not only a music producer and artist but also a trained sound engineer and a graduate of New York University.

