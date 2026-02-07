Lil Jon’s son Nathan Smith found dead In Georgia pond after missing report

American rapper and music producer Lil Jon has shared heartbreaking news with fans. His son, Nathan Smith, has passed away. The Grammy-winning artist confirmed the loss in a joint statement released along with Nathan’s mother.

“I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother and I are devastated,” the statement read.

Lil Jon described his son as an “amazingly talented young man” who had built his own identity in the music world. Nathan was not only a music producer and artist but also a trained sound engineer and a graduate of New York University.