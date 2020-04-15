Youtuber and NBC’s talk show host, Lilly Singh voices her opinion on evolving oneself during the journey of life and how snapbacks were her signature style as a youtuber but now her go-to comfort clothing is power suit and a pair of sneakers. She also reveals that she occasionally gets messages like ‘I miss the old Lilly who wears snapbacks’ and she would instantly reply with ‘I am still the same Lilly’ and then confesses that she is actually not. Also Read - Lilly Singh's Wednesday Request is so Accurate That it Needs to be Said Louder For Those at The Back!

Talking about taking the change in you as insult, she says that 'growth is change, not repeating mistakes is change, learning something new is change, Imagine if you were the same person you are today as the day you were born.' So further adds, "So in certain aspects, yes I'm still the same silly, unicorn, loud, goofball I've always been but I'm also evolving on this beautiful journey of life. I'm growing to meet the demands of the new life I experience daily."

At the end of note, she also confesses that hats made her head hurt.

Taking to Instagram, she shared her series of pictures in snapback teamed up with black tank top. Her long note reads, “Yes, I still own all my hats. It’s interesting how much these snapbacks symbolize. In case you’re not familiar, a backwards hat used to be my signature look on YouTube. But as I’ve grown up, I dropped the hat because other styles and vibes made me feel more confident and became authentic to me. I might still throw on a hat here or there but I’d say that now my go-to look is a power suit with sneakers. Every so often someone will message me and use something as simple as a hat to comment on me as a person. I’ll get the occasional “I miss the old Lilly who wears snapbacks.” Usually I’d be tempted to say something back like “I’m still the same Lilly” but the reality is that I’m not. And you’re probably not the same person today as you were ten years ago either.”

“Why do we consider “you’ve changed” as an insult? Shouldn’t we all be evolving and changing? Growth is change. Not repeating mistakes is change. Learning something new is change. Imagine if you were the same person you are today as the day you were born. Nah. We need movement. So in certain aspects, yes I’m still the same silly, unicorn, loud, goofball I’ve always been but I’m also evolving on this beautiful journey of life. I’m growing to meet the demands of the new life I experience daily. And also, the hats made my head hurt. So there’s that”, she added.

She ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman, last year. Lilly Singh‘s latest feat as the host of NBC’s talk show has done little to amp her outlook as a mature adult as she continues to be recognised for her unmatchable sense of humour. The star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot. It was aired in India on September 21 and has been a major hit to amp up her fan list.