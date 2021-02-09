Model-actor Lisa Haydon surprises fans with her third pregnancy announcement on Monday. The oh-so-hot diva is yet again pregnant for the third time. In the video shared by her, Lisa announced that she and her husband, businessman Dino Lalvani are expecting their third child, a daughter, together. Lisa Haydon said the baby is due in June and the reason she didn’t make the pregnancy announcement earlier is because of “pure laziness.” She captioned the post: “#3 Coming this June. The video shows Haydon is saying that she wanted to share something with her fans. Lisa said: “So, I have been meaning to get up on her and chat with you all, to catch you up on some stuff that’s been happening lately.” Then her 3-year-old son Zack entered the frame, who takes over the video, she said Zack: “So, oh look Zack’s come just in time. ‘Zacky, can you tell everyone what’s inside of mommy’s tummy?… “A baby sister,” says Zack. Also Read - Lisa Haydon's Sons Nestled Together in Basket is Too Awwdorable For Our Hearts to Handle This Sunday!

Congratulatory messages poured in on Lisa Haydon’s video. It has garnered over 2,12,700 views as of now. Also Read - Lisa Haydon And Hubby Dino Lalvani Welcome Baby Boy, Shares First Picture of The Newborn Leo With Zack

Here’s what Lisa Haydon shared:

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani are already parents to sons, Zack and Leo. The 34-year-old actor married in a dreamy beach wedding in 2016. Zack was born in 2017 while they welcomed Leo in January last year.

On the work front, Lisa Haydon’s last big screen outing was Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ (2016) and she hosted the reality show Top Model India in 2018.