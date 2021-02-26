Third-time pregnant, Lisa Haydon is having the best time of her life as she is soon turning mom of a baby girl. Recently, Lisa took to her social media to give her fans a sneak peek from her best friend’s baby shower party wherein the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor flaunted her killer moves and highlighted her baby bump at a dance party. Lisa Haydon goes crazy and dances with passion while twirling. The video has gone viral ever since it was uploaded on Thursday. In the caption, the gorgeous and sexy diva wrote that she might delete the video later on, but as of now, all can enjoy it. Also Read - UFO Spotted in Ludhiana? Residents Claim They Saw a Shiny Unidentified Object in Sky | Watch Viral Video

“Might delete this video later lol. BUT I dare you to watch this and feel grumpy!!” While the actress shared her thoughts, sharing the video with her fans, she thanked her friend Isabella Daza for hosting a baby shower at the gym, making all the pregnant ladies doing some workout. She said, “Thanks @isabelledaza for whipping our as*%s for your baby shower instead of feeding us sugary cupcakes. True friendship!” Lisa finally added a postscript to her caption and wrote, “P.S. don’t miss our @our.recess outfits ppl”, Lisa wrote. Also Read - Cow Catwalk Viral Video: Cow Walks Like a Model in Middle of The Road, Amuses The Internet | Watch

Have a look at Lisa Haydon’s dance video here:

Isn’t Lisa Haydon nailing her dance moves?

Lisa Haydon is expecting her third child with her husband Dino Lalvani. A few days ago, the actor shared the first glimpse of her baby bump. Lisa had posted a bikini picture of herself on the Instagram evening and her friends and colleagues showered love on her. She looked beautiful against the beautiful backdrop of the sunset and she donned a hat as she stood in the water and posed for a lovely picture.

Lisa Haydon married Dino Lalvani in 2016 post which the duo had their first child, a boy in 2017. After this, the actress gave birth to a baby girl named Leo in 2020 and now she is expecting her third baby who is due soon.

On the work front, Lisa was last seen in a brief role in the 2016 romantic movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that features Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead.