Bollywood actor Lisa Ray, who was recently seen in popular web-series Four More Shots Please 2, shared adorable photos of her one-year-old twins. In the photos, we see the little munchkins wearing masks as they are out to play. Both the twins-Soleil and Sufi, are looking way too cute as they twin in same frocks and are also maintaining social distancing by standing away from each other. Also Read - Lisa Ray Raises Voice Against NRC After Father Confesses Having no Birth Certificate

Sharing the adorable pics on photo-sharing app Instagram, Lisa wrote, “What will my Souffle make of this time? I try to make it clear, mama has internalised the source of her joy : the process of thinking and reflecting on life. How do I ensure they see the human family’s connection to nature and each other is sacred and immutable behind the masks?” Also Read - Lisa Ray's 'Free And Unfiltered' Picture is What You Call Real Beauty - Check Out The Viral Post



Talking about the pros and cons of the coronavirus pandemic, she wrote, “Two different realities coexist during this pandemic. One is physically, politically & economically devastating; while the other is a forced period of reflection which has already born fruit in the form of reminding us we’re one human family, connected with nature and each other.”

Lisa Ray had earlier spoken about her experience of staying in Singapore with her kids amid the coronavirus outbreak and how it is to live there as no lockdown has been imposed but it is in a circuit breaker mode. She shared photos of herself wearing the mask given by the government and said, ““There’s a part of me that wants to volunteer as a social distancing ambassador and help enforce the rules. I understand it’s difficult for some people to adjust but we’re in the midst of a global health crisis and it’s no longer about the individual. We each have to shift our mindset. It’s not a sacrifice but a necessity to stay home, stay sane and keep your distance for the welfare of us all.”