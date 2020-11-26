It’s been a month of resumption to cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes but there is a lack of fresh movies to release. The Bollywood filmmakers haven’t announced any new film for the theatrical release except Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Indoo Ki Jawani. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is the only film that is a fresh release and Indoo Ki Jawani starring Kiara Advani will hit the screen on December 11. Now, as per the latest report in Peeping Moon, T-Series is preparing its multiple films for cinema release to sustain theatres. Also Read - Vinod Bhanushali on Music at T-Series: Aim is to Not Only Entertain But Give Platform to Powerful Talent

As per the report, T-Series is gearing up to release around 7 films between December 2020 and February 2021. It can be a small-budget drama film to big-budget movie. A source close to the development said: "It's the perfect time for small films to hit theatres. They will get the maximum numbers of screens without competition and also earn a good revenue via satellite and digital release. The films that will release in December will also get the advantage of a 100% waiver of the Virtual Print Fee while those scheduled for January will get a 60% reduction in VPF. It's a win-win situation for small films and Bhushan Kumar doesn't want to miss it until the circumstances get worse".

"T-Series plans to release all these films between December and February via distributor Anil Thadani's company AA Films. The release dates might change owing to the situation in the country but it'll be the first set of movies from T-Series to hit cinemas," he added.

T-Series will first release Indoo Ki Jawani on December 11 and will follow it up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Tuesdays And Fridays. The Taranveer Singh directorial that marks the debut of Anmol Dhillon and Jhataleka Malhotra is expected to release on the first week of January. T-Series is then planning to release Parineeti Chopra’s Saina Nehwal biopic.

T-Series will also release Subhash Kapoor’s Madam Chief Minister, Richa Chaddha and Manav Kaul’s political drama is said to be loosely based on the life of Uttar Pradesh’s former CM, Mayawati.

Sooraj Pancholi’s Time To Dance that was put on the hold earlier is being prepared for release as well. Also, Sunny Kaushal and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Hurdang and Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur’s Koi Jaane Na are on the list

Watch this space for further updates on the same.