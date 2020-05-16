Many Indian film producers have decided to release their movies on digital platforms instead of waiting for the theatres to re-open. This has caused a discourse in the industry with various exhibitors and distributors condemning the move citing their financial losses in the account. So far, two films from Bollywood and many South Indian movies have tied up with Amazon Prime Video to have their digital premiere before theatre screening. Here’s the list of the films that are releasing digitally amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown as more films prepare to join in. Also Read - Kannada Film French Biryani by Puneeth Rajkumar Becomes First Sandalwood Film to Release on Amazon Prime Amid Lockdown

Gulabo Sitabo – Hindi Also Read - Producers Guild of India Releases Official Statement Supporting Digital Release of Films: Cinemas May be Last Sector to re-open

Director Shoojit Sircar‘s new offering, Gulabo Sitabo is the first Bollywood film to have taken a digital route for its release. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, it’s a ‘dramedy’ set in Lucknow. The entire team of the film is excited to explore the OTT space with the release of Gulabo Sitabo. In his interaction with Mid-Day recently, Sircar said he has never seen such a wide release of his film as Amazon Prime Video decides to premiere it in over 200 countries. Also Read - After Gulabo Sitabo, Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi Biopic Goes to Amazon Prime Video

Shakuntala Devi – Hindi

Another mid-budget film that was being anticipated for its content-based appeal is the biopic on Indian math wizard Shakuntala Devi. Starring Vidya Balan in the titular role, the film is now releasing on Amazon Prime Video and the news was confirmed by director Anu Menon. The director mentioned that Shakuntala Devi is the story of a woman who was always ahead of time. She added that it’s an important story in the times when we are increasingly talking about women’s rights and gender equality.

Ponmagal Vandhal – Tamil

The film is backed by Tamil actor Suriya’s home production banner and is the first South Indian offering that is hitting the digital screen before the theatre screens. Amazon Prime Video is set to premiere the film on May 29. Starring Jyothika, the film attracted the ire of the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Association. The association threatened to ban the films being produced by or featuring Suriya.

Penguin – Tamil and Telugu

Starring national award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh in the lead, Penguin is an anticipated film that is directed by Eshavar Karthic. The posters of the film created a lot of buzz among the audience as it showed a silhouette of the actor with a baby bump. Penguin is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 19.

Sufiyum Sujatayum – Malayalam

This one is the first Malayalam film to have gone for a digital release. Featuring Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, Sufiyam Sujatayum is a musical drama and is directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas who earlier helmed Karie. The film has cracked a deal with Amazon Prime Video.

Law – Kannada

Kannada film Law starring Ragini Chandran is also releasing on Amazon Prime Video. It’s a female-oriented story that is bankrolled by Puneeth Rajkumar‘s PRK Productions. The film is directed by Raghu. While talking about the title of the film in an interview with Times of India earlier, Raghu said, “Ragini is a law graduate who is involved in her own case for personal reasons, so I think this title is very appropriate for the movie.”

French Biryani – Kannada

French Biryani is the first Kannada film that has bagged a suitable deal with Amazon Prime Video. The film is slated to release on July 24 in theatres. However, it will be hitting the digital space in June. The film is about a French tourist in India and the buzz around it is quite high.