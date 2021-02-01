The February 2021 calendar for Amazon Prime Video is filled with some really exciting movies and shows that are set to stream. Here’s the list of the shows and movies that are streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The list also includes the highly-anticipated Malayalam movie Drishyam part 2. It also had The Family Man 2, however, the Manoj Bajpayee web series got postponed. The Family Man Season 2 was set to stream from February 12. Also Read - The Family Man 2 NOT Releasing on Feb 12 as Amazon Prime Video Deals With Mirzapur-Tandav Fiasco?

Drishyam 2 (Malayalam) – 15th February

Next on the list is a thriller film titled Drishyam 2. The film is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and is the sequel of the 2013 hit film Drishyam. It stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil. The film will take place six years after the premise of Drishyam. The film will be released on Feb 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

Bliss: 5th February

Next, we have a drama film titled Bliss. The film is directed by Mike Cahil and stars Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek. It follows the story of Greg, who, recently got divorced and then fired. He meets a mysterious woman, Isabel, who convinced him that the world around them is polluted, broken and it is a computer simulation. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on February 5.

Map Of Tiny Perfect Things (Movie) – 12th February

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is an American science fiction romantic comedy-drama film directed by Ian Samuels, from a screenplay by Lev Grossman, based upon his short story of the same name. It stars Kathryn Newton, Kyle Allen, Jermaine Harris, Anna Mikami, Josh Hamilton, Cleo Fraser, and Jorja Fox.

Life In A Year – 14th February

The movie follows 17-year-old Daryn who finds out that his girlfriend is dying. He sets out to give her an entire life in the last year she has left. The film is directed by Mitja Okorn and features Jaden Smith, Cara Delevingne, Cuba Gooding Jr.

Souvenier – 19th February

In this exquisite story of first love, a young woman falls into an intense, emotionally fraught relationship with a charismatic but untrustworthy man. Directed by Joanna Hogg, the film stars Tilda Swinton, Honor Swinton Byrne, Tom Burke

The Broken Hearts Gallery- 24th February

The Broken Hearts Gallery is a 2020 romantic comedy film written and directed by Natalie Krinsky, in her directorial debut. Executive produced by Selena Gomez, the film stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo and Bernadette Peters. The film will release in India on Amazon Prime Video on February 24, 2021.