Mumbai: India is facing the worst health crisis of all time. With each passing day, the country is reporting another biggest spike in the daily increase in coronavirus cases. However, the spike in covid cases is not the only thing that has triggered an alarm. Lack of oxygen cylinders and medicines has also become a major cause of concern in the country. Amid all this, everyone is coming forth to do their bit and Bollywood celebrities are no different. Several actors have come forth in helping people fight against this deadly infection. Take a look at actors who are helping people at this hour of need:

Sonu Sood

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in India, actor Sonu Sood has turned into a real-life hero. He has been at the forefront, helping the needy. The actor is responding to SOS requests and has also opened a channel called 'India Fights With Covid' on Telegram mobile application. With this channel, the actor is finding hospitals, medicines and oxygen to the needy.

Priyanka Chopra

The global icon has initiated a fundraiser to help India amid the deadly second wave of coronavirus. Priyanka has also been sharing information on social media about the COVID-19 resources.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Actor and author Twinkle Khanna and her husband, superstar Akshay Kumar have donated 100 oxygen concentrators in an effort to contribute to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from this, Akshay had also donated Rs 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir’s foundation to help people affected by the pandemic.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has revived his food trucks and is distributing food kits to the frontline workers in Mumbai. Reportedly, Salman’s food trucks have been delivering food kits in Worli and Juhu and they intend to extend the service to other places in Mumbai as well.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has collaborated with journalist Faye D’Souza to identify and amplify relevant information that can help Covid-19 patients. With her campaign #circleofhope, she is also sharing verified numbers of social media.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar who herself recovered from Covid-19 recently is now sharing videos and posts about coronavirus resources. She also started a drive to identify plasma donors and is encouraging people to come forward and donate plasma.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has also come forward to do his bit amid this time of crisis. The actor asked an expectant mother across the country who is facing any difficulty in accessing medical treatment to write to NCW. Kartik shared an email ID and contact number regarding the same.

Shilpa Shetty

The actor raised concern regarding hunger amid the coronavirus crisis. She has initiated a platform called ‘Report Hunger – Khaana Chahiye Foundation’ with which she is providing cooked meals or groceries to the needy with her team.

Sunil Shetty

He has launched an initiative called ‘Mission MillionAir’ to provide people free oxygen concentrators. The mission aims to help those who can’t afford adequate healthcare. The actor took to social media sharing the same and urged his fans to come forward and contribute to the mission.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen also arranged a few oxygen cylinders for a hospital in Delhi. She initially could not find a way to send them over from Mumbai and sought help from her fans on Twitter. But later, she took to Twitter informing that the hospital had received oxygen from elsewhere.

Siddhant Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother and actor Siddhant Kapoor who was tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2020 recently donated plasma. A picture of him donating plasma was shared by his sister Shraddha Kapoor on social media. He also urged other people to come forward and donate plasma.

Urvashi Rautela

The actor donated 27 oxygen concentrators in Uttarakhand through her Urvashi Rautela Foundation.

Ajay Devgn

Filmmaker and actor Ajay Devgn has joined hands with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai to provide emergency medical facilities to the citizens. The actor has also joined hands with Hinduja Hospital to set up ICU. Reportedly, Devgn is also helping in providing funds for healthcare facilities through his social service wing NY Foundations.

Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap have contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s relief fund. The actor also issued a statement mentioning that this is the need of the hour and wrote, “We’ve been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken out hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis.”

Apart from these, there are several other celebrities who have come forth at this hour of crisis. We appreciate their efforts as well.