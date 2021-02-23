List of Hindi Movies Releasing in March 2021

The year 2020 has been a hell of a year for everyone. After suffering massive losses last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood finally seems to be recuperating. While the government has allowed opening theaters with proper safety measures and social distancing, producers are making their fast move and grabbing the best release slots. A lot of movies were about to release in 2020 but got postponed to this year- all thanks to Covid 19. This year seems to be hopeful for the film industry and all the B-town actors are working their way hard to make this year count. Here’s a compiled list of all the movies that are set to release in March 2021 including Flight, Roohi, and Mumbai Saga among others. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Reveals The Story Behind Her 'Crazy Tendril Falling on Her Face' During Miss World

The first big-screen entertainer of 2021 ‘Flight’, starring actors Mohit Chadda, Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Viveck Vaswani, Shibani Bedi is all set to release on March 19, 2021, at the theatres. Directed by Suraj Joshi, the film will be a spine-chilling action thriller as the story follows the journey of Ranveer Malhotra, who against all the odds, has to face deadly obstacles on a plane in order to survive.

2. Roohi- March 11

Hardik Mehta’s film Roohi is a horror-comedy about two small-town boys, starring- Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma.

3. Time to Dance- March 12

Time to Dance is produced by Remo D’ Souza and directed by Stanley D’ Costa. The film starring- Sooraj Pancholi, Isabelle Kaif (Katrina Kaif’s sister), and Waluscha De Sousa is set to hit in March this year.

4. Fauji Calling- March 12

Fauji Calling is an upcoming action drama film directed by Aaryaan Saxena. The film starring Sharman Joshi in a lead role. The film showcases the sacrifice of a soldier in an attack and the struggle of his family after his death.

5. Mumbai Saga- March 19

Mumbai Saga is an upcoming Bollywood action, crime, and thriller film, directed by Sanjay Gupta. The film stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, and Suniel Shetty.

6. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar- March 19

Dibakar Banerjee’s upcoming Sandeep Aur pinky Faraar is an Indian black comedy film that was about to release in 2020 but got postponed due to Covid-19. The film stars- Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead.

7. No means no- March 22

No Means No is a cross-genre action-packed, teenage musical love story, a courtroom drama that’s more like the thrill of a roller-coaster ride as each twist and turn begins to unravel to reach a conclusion that calls out for justice. It’s directed by Vikas Verma.

8. Haathi Mere Saathi- March 26

Based on real-life events of conservation of elephants, the film directed by Prabu Solomon.

9. Koi Jaane Naa- March 26

Koi Jaane Na is a Hindi movie starring Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur in prominent roles. It is a drama directed by Amin Hajee.

— Written by Aditi Adhikari