List of MM Keeravani’s Songs That You Should Explore Before Cheering For Him at Oscars

A revisit at the list of MM Keeravani's songs to explore for music lovers before cheering for him at Oscars.

List of Best MM Keeravani Songs: MM Keeravani is going to attend the prestigious 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles as his song Naatu Naatu from RRR has been nominated in the Best Original Song category. The song has already won Golden Globes 2023 in the same category. Apart from Keeravani, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli will also be attending the esteemed ceremony. Naatu Naatu has become a rage across the globe and Japan and US theatres had the audiences go bonkers over the foot-tapping dance number. The energetic song performed by ram Charan and NTR, wouldn’t have been able to execute in the absence of Keeravani’s composition. Apart from Naatu Naatu, the music composer has many melodious tracks to his credit.

HERE’S A GLIMPSE AT BEST SONGS OF MM KEERAVANI:

Aa Bhi Jaa Aa Bhi Jaa

The song by Lucky Ali and Sunidhi Chauhan is from Sur – The Melody of Life. MM Keeravani’s music makes the song much more heartwarming and soothing.

2. Dil Mein Jagi Dhadkan Aise

The song sung by Sunidhi Chauhan brings energetic vibes as it is an ode to nature, celebrating life, happiness and music. Keeravani’s composition transports you to another world.

3. Jaane Kya Dhoondhta Hai

The song brings refreshing vibes as Luck Ali’s soulful voice perfectly complements the heart-touching lyrics by Nida Fazli. Keeravani’s composition also adds melody to the soothing track.

4. Tu Dil Ki Khushi

Luck Ali and Sunidhi Chauhan’s melodious track is both visually and lyrically spot-on. Keeravani’s music makes it more soothing.

5. Kabhi Shaam Dhale

Mahlakshmi Iyer’s voice and Keeravani’s composition create a world of trance with the healing musical melody from the Lucky Ali starrer.

6. Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai

The sensuous romantic track by Sunidhi Chauhan is evergreen because of Keeravani’s composition. This is considered one of the best songs from the album.

7. Awarapan Banjarapan

MM Keeravani’s composition and vocals by the late legend KK have created a heart-breaking soulful track. One of the best songs in both KK and Keeravani’s career.

8. Dhivara

The song from Prabhas starrer Baahubali is based on Veer Rasa derived from ancient texts of Ramayana and Mahabharata related to chivalry and heroism. Keeravani’s composition makes it one of the best songs from the album.

9. Sahore Baahubali

The title track from the sequel filmed on Prabhas is the introduction song that sets the pace of the movie. Keeravani’s energetic music gives a new perspective to the narrative.

10. Maine Dil Se Kaha

This is one of the most magical numbers penned by Neelesh Mishra and sung by the late KK. Keeravani’s music made the song a rage among the youth.

11. O Saathiya

The Alka Yagnik-Udit Narayan duet penned by Anand Bakshi is one of the most heart-touching romantic songs from Vishesh Films. Keeravani’s composition amicably complement the efforts of singers and the lyricist.

