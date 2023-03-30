Home

Bholaa Movie Review Live Updates: Fans go crazy as Ajay Devgn takes over the screens with his action sequences on bike and truck. Watch the public’s reaction LIVE below

Bholaa Movie Review LIVE Updates: Ajay Devgan and Tabu starrer Bholaa has finally hit the screens today, March 30 amid a huge buzz around its release. Ajay Devgn’s new directorial has action, drama, and ‘seeti maar’ dialogues and that’s what Ajay Devgn fans want to watch. After the first-day-first (FDFS) show got over, the audience started reviewing the film on social media sites. The film has already garnered a lot of positive reviews from fans. From enjoyable action sequences to Ajay’s rowdy performance, the film is garnering a lot of praise. Ever since the first trailer of Bholaa dropped on YouTube, the internet has been buzzing about Tabu’s cop avatar.

A user on social media wrote, “#Bholaa is AN ACTION DYNAMITE loaded with heartwarming emotions, Seeti Maar Dialogues & profoundly engaging screenplay. There are plenty of Fantastically designed awe-inspiring action”. Another user wrote, “#AjayDevgn Stop direction spoiled cult classic like #Karthi’s #Kaithi Another disaster for AD Worst actor ever seen in b’wood is @ajaydevgn, his expressions are too cringe, better retire&start doing supporting roles in #AkshayKumar sir films.”

#BholaaReview Rating:⭐⭐⭐✨#Bholaa is a thrilling experience that will keep you hooked from start to finish! With its captivating story and mesmerizing visuals, this movie is a complete entertainer. #AjayDevgn delivers a brilliant performance, and #Tabu‘s presence on the… pic.twitter.com/rY2AAbNz0y — Abhay Shukla (@_abhayshukla) March 30, 2023

Nothing innocent about #Bholaa. #AjayDevgn here is this amazing mix of Vijay Salgaonkar and Shivaay. Full review tomorrow (kya karein embargo!!!) but can’t wait to write about it. Watch this space! #AjayDevgn #Tabu — Vineeta Kumar (@vineeta_ktiwari) March 29, 2023



Bholaa marks Ajay’s fourth film as a director after U, Me aur Hum in 2008, Shivaay in 2016, and Runway 34 in 2022. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

Check LIVE Bholaa Movie Review Here

