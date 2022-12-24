live

LIVE UPDATES Tunisha Sharma Last Rites: Post-Mortem Completed, Cremation Today at 4 pm

LIVE UPDATES | Tunisha Sharma Case Latest News : TV Actress Tunisha's Post-mortem completed. The family to perform last rites at 4 pm in Mumbai; co-star Sheezan Khan arrested in abetment to suicide case.

Updated: December 25, 2022 11:14 AM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Vineeta Kumar

LIVE | Actor Tunisha Sharma Allegedly Died by Suicide: Actor Tunisha Sharma died on Saturday on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. She was 20. While the police is currently probing the case, the initial reports suggest that she died by suicide. A report in India Today mentioned that Tunisha allegedly ended her life in the makeup room on the sets of her TV show in the Vasai area of Mumbai. She was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Her autopsy was conducted at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital early on Sunday, police said. “The autopsy was conducted till 4:30 am and 4-5 police personnel were also present,” officials said, adding that the dead body is kept in cold storage.

As reported by people on the sets, she was shooting on Saturday and decided to take a break. Tunisha then went to the bathroom. Police reportedly recovered her body from the bathroom. Tunisha’s co-star and rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested in abetment to suicide under the IPC section 307.

Tunisha Sharma’s mother had filed a complaint against Sheezan for her daughter’s death. It is also being said that they were in a relationship.

  • 11:11 AM IST

    Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: The actress’ co-actor Parth Zutshi was called for questioning. “I was called for questioning by police & was asked general questions. I can’t comment on her relations, I don’t have any idea, it was her internal matter. When the incident happened, I came to know she attempted suicide”, Parth told ANI.

  • 11:08 AM IST

    Tunisha Sharma Last Rites: The body is still at JJ Hospital and will be handed over to the family around 11 am. The cremation will be done around 4 pm on Sunday.

  • 9:36 AM IST

    Tunisha Sharma Autopsy: The mortal remain of Tunisha was brought to the JJ Hospital at around 1:30 am. The autopsy was conducted till 4:30 am and 4-5 police personnel were also present. The body is now kept in cold storage.

  • 9:35 AM IST

    Tunisha Sharma’s post-mortem completed: Post-mortem of Tunisha Sharma was conducted in JJ Hospital, Naigaon in the early hours of Sunday. The police and family wait for the reports.

  • 8:18 AM IST

    Tunisha Sharma death news: When the actress dedicated an Instagram post for Sheezan Khan on International Men’s Day | Tunisha penned a long note for Sheezan. “Happy International Men’s Day to the Man who lifts me up just like this! The most hardworking, passionate, wildly enthusiastic and the most beautiful Man in my life! You don’t know what you are and that’s the most beautiful part. @sheezan9 Its time to recognize and honour the contributions and sacrifices that a man makes for his family and society! Happy International Men’s Day to all the amazing men out there!”.

  • 7:54 AM IST

    Tunisha Sharma news: The late actress’ fans slam Sheezan Khan on his social media posts.

  • 7:38 AM IST

    Tunisha Sharma’s body sent for postmortem to JJ hospital: Tunisha Sharma’s body has been taken for post-mortem. Her best friend Kanwar Dhillon was also seen at the hospital. She was just 20. The vide from the hospital is being circulated on social media.

  • 7:35 AM IST

    Tunisha Sharma suicide note: No suicide note was found by the police. It has been said that the door to the washroom was locked from the inside.

  • 7:32 AM IST

    Tunisha Sharma Death: ACP Chandrakant Jadhav speaks to the reporters after deceased actor Tunisha Sharma’s mother files a complaint of abetment to suicide. The police also reacted to the rumored pregnancy of Tunisha.

Published Date: December 24, 2022 7:19 PM IST

Updated Date: December 25, 2022 11:14 AM IST