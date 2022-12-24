LIVE UPDATES Tunisha Sharma Last Rites: Post-Mortem Completed, Cremation Today at 4 pm

live

Tunisha Sharma Last Rites: Post-Mortem Completed, Cremation Today at 4 pm

LIVE UPDATES | Tunisha Sharma Case Latest News : TV Actress Tunisha's Post-mortem completed. The family to perform last rites at 4 pm in Mumbai; co-star Sheezan Khan arrested in abetment to suicide case.

LIVE Tunisha Sharma Suicide TV Actress Dies on Sets of Her TV Show

LIVE | Actor Tunisha Sharma Allegedly Died by Suicide: Actor Tunisha Sharma died on Saturday on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. She was 20. While the police is currently probing the case, the initial reports suggest that she died by suicide. A report in India Today mentioned that Tunisha allegedly ended her life in the makeup room on the sets of her TV show in the Vasai area of Mumbai. She was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Also Read: TV Actress Tunisha Sharma Hangs Herself To Death On TV Show Set

Her autopsy was conducted at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital early on Sunday, police said. “The autopsy was conducted till 4:30 am and 4-5 police personnel were also present,” officials said, adding that the dead body is kept in cold storage.

As reported by people on the sets, she was shooting on Saturday and decided to take a break. Tunisha then went to the bathroom. Police reportedly recovered her body from the bathroom. Tunisha’s co-star and rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested in abetment to suicide under the IPC section 307.

Tunisha Sharma’s mother had filed a complaint against Sheezan for her daughter’s death. It is also being said that they were in a relationship.

