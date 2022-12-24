live

LIVE UPDATES | Tunisha Sharma Last Rites: Cremation Tomorrow; Police Confirms Tunisha- Sheezan Khan Were in Relationship

LIVE UPDATES | Tunisha Sharma Case Latest News : TV Actress Tunisha's Post-mortem completed. The family to perform last rites tomorrow in Mumbai; co-star Sheezan Khan arrested in abetment to suicide case.

Updated: December 25, 2022 3:31 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Vineeta Kumar

LIVE Tunisha Sharma Suicide TV Actress Dies on Sets of Her TV Show
LIVE Tunisha Sharma Suicide TV Actress Dies on Sets of Her TV Show

LIVE | Actor Tunisha Sharma Allegedly Died by Suicide: Actor Tunisha Sharma died on Saturday on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. She was 20. While the police is currently probing the case, the initial reports suggest that she died by suicide. A report in India Today mentioned that Tunisha allegedly ended her life in the makeup room on the sets of her TV show in the Vasai area of Mumbai. She was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Also Read:

Her autopsy was conducted at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital early on Sunday, police said. “The autopsy was conducted till 4:30 am and 4-5 police personnel were also present,” officials said, adding that the dead body is kept in cold storage.

As reported by people on the sets, she was shooting on Saturday and decided to take a break. Tunisha then went to the bathroom. Police reportedly recovered her body from the bathroom. Tunisha’s co-star and rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested in abetment to suicide under the IPC section 307.

Tunisha Sharma’s mother had filed a complaint against Sheezan for her daughter’s death. It is also being said that they were in a relationship.

CHECK TUNISHA SHARMA SUICIDE LIVE UPDATES HERE:

Live Updates

  • 3:36 PM IST

    Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case Update: As reported by Times Now, the actress died by allegedly hanging herself with a crepe bandage.

  • 3:21 PM IST

  • 3:21 PM IST

    Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Tunisha Sharma death accused Sheezan Khan’s lawyer said, “Allegations against him are baseless.”

  • 3:17 PM IST

    Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Mumbai police ACP Chandrakant Jadhav said,
    “As of now, the investigation is underway. Accused Sheezan’s & deceased’s phones have been seized. There’s no angle of any other affair, blackmailing or ‘Love Jihad’ as of now.”

  • 2:52 PM IST

  • 2:48 PM IST

    Tunisha Sharma Death Latest News: Mumbai ACP Chandrakant Jadhav also told, “Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint, accused Sheezan was arrested and was produced in court where he was sent to 4-day judicial custody. Post-mortem report clearly specifies the cause of death of Tunisha as hanging.”

  • 2:42 PM IST

    Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Mumbai Police ACP Chandrakant Jadhav said, “Tunisha Sharma used to work as an actress in a TV show. Tunisha Sharma & Sheezan Khan had a love affair. They had a breakup 15 days ago after which Tunisha committed suicide on the sets of her show.”

  • 2:18 PM IST

    Tunisha Sharma ‘s last rites to be held tomorrow as her Masi from London has kept the rituals on hold

  • 2:15 PM IST

    Tunisha Sharma’s uncle talks about the suicide case, Watch the video below

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 24, 2022 7:19 PM IST

Updated Date: December 25, 2022 3:31 PM IST